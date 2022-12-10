ALBION — The Central Noble girls basketball team’s romp through the season continued vs. Westview Friday night.
The Cougars improved to 12-0 on the year, 5-0 in Northeaster Corner Conference games, with a 65-30 victory over the Warriors (4-7, 3-2).
Central Noble senior Madison Vice scored a game-high 22 points. Senior Meghan Kiebel and sophomore Kierra Bolen both chipped in with 11. Freshman Grace Swank and junior MaKenna Malcolm each scored six in the victory.
Westview was led by junior Hope Bortner with 10. Freshman Mykayla Mast added seven.
The Cougars came into the game outscoring their opponents by an average of 24 ppg. Central Noble hasn’t had an opponent within single digits since its opening night game vs. Bishop Luers, a contest the Cougars won, 46-39, on Nov. 5.
Central Noble struggled from beyond the arc much of the contest, but never let Westview get into an offensive rhythm. Scoring droughts killed the Warriors late.
Central Noble led 16-6 after one quarter and 31-15 at the half.
With her team’s long range jumpers not falling, Vice took over in the third. She made the first six field goals she attempted in the second half, cutting through the Warrior defense on fast breaks and breaking down Westview’s 2-1-2 zone.
The Warriors would not go gently into that good night, however, clawing within 35-24 with 4:02 left in the third on a bucket by sophomore Morgan Riegsecker.
But Vice closed out the period with a two-pointer and a three, with a three from Malcolm sandwiched in-between, and it was 43-24 at the end of three. Vice had nine of her team’s 12 third-quarter points.
Westview did not score in the final 4:02 of the period.
The fourth wasn’t any better for the Warriors, who scored their final point of the game with 4:56 to play on a senior Andrea Miller free throw. Miller’s charity toss made it 50-30 in favor of the Cougars.
The Cougars closed out the game on a 15-0 run to set the final score.
Central Noble went 11-for-32 from beyond the arc, good for 34.4%. Overall, the Cougars made 46.3% from the field, going 14-for-22 on traditional three-pointers.
Westview shot 34.5% overall (10-29), and 5-for-16 from beyond the arc.
The Cougars played a solid floor game offensively, only committing three turnovers the entire contest. Westview had 17 miscues for the game.
Central Noble opened the game with an 8-0 run before the Warriors halved it with 3:21 left in the quarter.
Bolen responded with a three, then the Cougars turned consecutive Westview turnovers into buckets, the first led to a Bolen layup, the second a three-pointer by Kiebel off a feed from Bolen.
