LIGONIER — The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship application is available online for seniors in the Class of 2022. The deadline to apply will be Wednesday, Sept. 8.
The Noble County scholarship recipient will receive four years of full-tuition, required fees and book stipend for up to four years.
To apply, students must be a high school senior residing in Noble County who will receive a high school diploma by June 2022. These students must also plan to pursue a full-time baccalaureate course of study at an accredited public or private nonprofit college or university in Indiana.
Applicants will be required to complete three essays and submit two references and must have a high school grade-point average of at least a 3.80 on a 4.00 scale at time of application. Applicants may not round up their GPA.
Additionally, applicants must show evidence of community service, volunteerism, extracurricular activities, any work experience, and leadership roles.
Top Honor Semi-Finalists will be posted on the foundation’s website, cfnoble.org, and will be invited to interview with the scholarship committee on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at the Community Foundation of Noble County. One finalist will be nominated for the award. The final selection of the recipient will be announced by mid-December.
For scholarship information, contact Jennifer Shultz, director of communications and scholarships by email at Jennifer@CFNoble.org or call 894-3335.
