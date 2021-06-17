KENDALLVILLE — Bluegrass is coming back to Kendallville.
After having to cancel its last three festivals, the Northern Indiana Bluegrass Association announced it's moving ahead with having its Labor Day weekend festival at the Noble County Fairgrounds as usual.
"Hey folks, let's get ready to have a bluegrass festival! Boy is it great to be able to say that!" President Joe Steiner wrote in the association's July newsletter.
With COVID-19 activity at its lowest levels ever lately and with vaccinations widely available — and taken at high rates among older Americans who make up a bulk of the typical bluegrass audience — conditions have cleared enough for the group to move ahead with its usual multi-day music fest.
The bluegrass association had to cancel both its Memorial Day and Labor Day festivals in 2020 during the pandemic and although conditions were improving a lot this year, uncertainty about Indiana restrictions and booking acts forced a call-off of the Memorial Day festival this year.
"While we still have some uncertainty, and are being somewhat cautious in our approach as we get going again, we are going to have a festival," Steiner wrote. "And we will be featuring some of the band sthat would have been appearing if we had been able to hold events in 2020."
The bluegrass festival adds to a growing list of festivals and events landing on the calendar for late summer and fall in Kendallville.
The Noble County Community Fair is set to launch just about a month from now; the Fairy, Gnome and Troll Festival is returning to Main Street in August; the Kendallville Car Show is moving forward for September; and October will bring a Food Truck Friday to downtown as well as, so far, all signs pointing to the return of the Kendallville Apple Festival.
The festival at the Noble County Fairgrounds is scheduled for Sept. 2-5, with camping at the fairgrounds starting Aug. 26.
This year's lineup is set to including bluegrass bands including Fast Track, The Alex Leach Band, That Dalton Gang, Mike Mitchell Band, Full Cord, New Outlook, Crabgrass, Appalachian Grass, Calabogie Road, Out of the Blue, Blue Holler and Debutants.
Tickets will run $45 for the entire festival, with daily admission also available for those who just want to drop in.
For those seeking more information, visit bluegrassusa.net or call 918-4790.
