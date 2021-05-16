LAOTTO — Two people suffered injuries in a crash Saturday at 3:20 p.m. on S.R. 3 south of LaOtto, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Shane Youngkin, 46, of Kendallville complained of arm pain. His front-seat passenger, Charlotte Youngkin, 37, of Kendallville, had pain in her head and left-side ribs, police said. A Parkview DeKalb EMS ambulance took both to an area hospital for treatment.
Three teenage boys in the back seat of Youngkin’s 2018 Jeep Wranger were not injured.
Police said Shane Youngkin was driving south on S.R. 3 when a pickup truck driven by Nathaniel Runkle, 49, of Leo, entered his path at the intersection of DeKalb C.R. 68. The vehicles collided at a right angle.
Youngkin’s Jeep and Runkle’s 2016 Ford F150 pickup truck were declared total losses.
The Noble County Sheriff’s Department, LaOtto Fire Department and Parkview DeKalb EMS assisted DeKalb County police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.