KENDALLVILLE — Fall is upon us and it’s getting colder, but it’s also getting darker earlier.
If you’ve been on Main Street in Kendallville after sundown this summer and into fall, you’ve probably noticed the main drag is a lot darker than usual. And now, as the sun is setting earlier, you may be noticing it even more.
The good news, however, is that street lights should be installed sooner than later, with the rest of the streetscape project scheduled to wrap up by the end of the month.
City engineer Scott Derby spoke with contractors this week and received an updated timeline that suggests new streetlights could be in place within about the next two weeks.
“Their electrical subcontractor will be here (Tuesday) and the rest of this week putting in light bases at the corners. After that, they will work on installing the power cabinets and tree outlets. Then approximately two weeks, the street light poles will start going up,” Derby said.
The new antique-themed street lights will shine over the street but also have a second, lower lamp on the sidewalk side to cast downward light onto the sidewalks for pedestrians.
Once streetlights are in and lit, one of the only things left besides touchup work is to put in new trees downtown and that will likely happen right about Halloween, Derby said.
“Trees are scheduled to be delivered on October 30th. The best time to plant trees are when they are dormant and the ground is not frozen,” he said.
The $1.57 million project started early in summer. Contractors made rapid progress laying new sidewalks in the downtown, but then progress slowed in recent months while working on electrical upgrades in the downtown, which needed to be done before corners could be poured and street lights could be put in.
The city received a $600,000 grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs to fund a chunk of the project, with the remainder of the cost being paid for primarily from tax-increment financing funds provided by the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission.
The project came at an opportunistic time, as COVID-19 led to cancellation of most downtown events this year, meaning the construction didn’t impact street festivals because they were already called off.
