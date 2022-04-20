ALBION — Central Noble Community School Corporation will soon be getting a new superintendent.
The corporation’s current leader, Troy Gaff, announced at Monday night’s board of education meeting that he will be resigning at the end of the school year to become the next principal of Prairie Heights Elementary School.
The elementary school’s principal Alecia Pfefferkorn announced on April 14 that she would be leaving the school at the end of the year to accept a position at Trine University.
He said the opportunity presented to him was good and that he had the urge to get back to being around students on a daily basis.
Prior to becoming superintendent, Gaff has served as principal of Wolf Lake Elementary.
He stepped up to lead the district starting in July 2016.
Gaff was in the final year of his superintendent’s contract this year, but it had been renewed on a one-year basis for the 2022-23 school year. That extension won’t be needed now as Gaff prepares to exit this summer.
“I’m going back to my roots of interacting and being involved with kids which is why I got into education in the first place,” he said.
He pointed to the COVID-19 pandemic as one reason for stepping back, which he said caused him to be further away from students due to constantly dealing with the ever-changing situation.
Gaff said he had a real desire to get back into the school building and be able to play a larger role in the daily life of children.
The reaction about his resignation at Central Noble has been mixed. He said some are anxious about who will take over his position and want stability at the corporation.
“They appreciate my consistency. I’ve been there for 11 years and they know where I stand on things,” he said.
He said he’ll miss the great people and community that makes up Central Noble. He said the school has really supportive parents and staff along with great academic programs.
“I’m excited about my next opportunity and I look forward to building those relationships over at Prairie Heights,” he said. “It’s a great school corporation as well which has great people and excellent staff.”
Gaff’s exit will leave two Noble County school districts with new leadership.
East Noble is in its first school year with Superintendent Teresa Gremaux, who came in to succeed Ann Linson who led the district for 11 years before retiring.
West Noble’s Galen Mast will become the longest-tenured local superintendent, having started in Ligonier in 2017.
In other business, the school board approved moving from NEOLA to the Indiana School Boards Association (ISBA) to help set its bylaws, guidelines and provide resources for school boards to use.
Gaff said at the meeting that ISBA is more reasonably priced than NEOLA and finds them to be better.
Board and members and administrators had a discussion about whether to implement a new corporation-wide drug screening policy for new employees.
They considered the idea of requiring drug tests for new employees at the time of hire and creating a suspicion of use policy where they would test an employee randomly if they suspect they are using drugs. The school only has guidelines they follow saying school properties are a drug-free workplace.
“The board shall not permit the manufacture, possession, use, distribution, or dispensing of any controlled substance, including alcohol, and any drug paraphernalia, by any member of the corporation’s professional staff at any time while on corporation property or while involved in any corporation-related activity or event. Any staff member who violates this policy shall be subject to disciplinary action in accordance with corporation guidelines,” according to Central Noble’s school board policies and guidelines page on its website under section 3122.
Some administrators expressed concerns whether requiring drug tests would limit the pool of candidates for open positions.
Board President Eric Custer said this would be created to help maintain a safe environment for students.
“We should hold our employees to the same standards as we do with our students,” he said during the discussion.
Central Noble Junior/Senior High School Principal Shawn Hoover argued the corporation should prefer to do a suspicion of use policy instead of screening just for new hires because people will most likely stop using before being hired and then go back to using after being hired.
Others at the meeting agreed with her argument saying saying the corporation should drug test both for new hires and for suspicion of use.
They plan to continue the conversations at future meetings.
