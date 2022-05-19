ALBION — Finding a new superintendent won’t be the only administrative position Central Noble Schools will have to fill for next year.
Now, the corporation will also have to find a new elementary school principal since Jared Knipper announced his resignation at Monday night’s Board of Education meeting.
Knipper will leave the school at the end of this school year to take a position as an education consultant at the Buck Institute for Education specializing in project-based learning.
He said the job is remote, so he won’t be leaving the community and will continue to be involved with his children at Central Noble.
“I will be traveling around the country working with teachers around project-based learning,” he said. “Project-based learning is my passion and now I get to do it exclusively.”
He loves the fact he will now be able to work with project-based learning on a larger scale. He first got involved with the Buck Institute after he completed an equity fellowship and was already familiar with the organization when he applied for his position.
He’s excited about his new opportunity and the experience he will gain from it. He starts the new position on July 1 after his contract at Central Noble is complete.
Superintendent Troy Gaff said Knipper was a great asset to the school and liked that he was very student focused.
In other business, Gaff told members of the board of education that the corporation will begin providing its own transportation services for special education students next school year.
He told the board that its current service provider, Northeastern Indiana Special Education Cooperative, has been getting more expensive in recent years and believed the school doing it themselves is the better option from a financial standpoint.
“The cost is estimated around $10,000 per student with the co-op and it has become too costly for us,” he said at the meeting. “We will look to purchase our own buses and hire new drivers that have the training and certification to handle special ed students.”
Central Noble has been using NEISEC along with 13 other local school corporations. He said many of them have begun providing their own services recently and felt Central Noble should do the same.
“We believed it was the most cost effective option,” he said.
Board members approved the following personnel changes:
Retirements:
- Deb Gaerte, Central Noble Elementary instructional assistant.
- Jill Winebrenner, Central Noble Elementary instructional assistant.
Resignations:
- Jared Knipper, Central Noble Elementary principal.
- James Benson, freshman boys basketball coach.
New hires:
- Dawn Shrader and Kari Parker, Central Noble Elementary iRead summer school teachers.
- James Benson as Elementary English and math summer school teacher.
- Brian Gillespie, Pat Leffers and Jamie Worman as high school credit recovery/Apex summer school teachers.
- Chris Foster and Darci Streby as junior/senior high school alternate summer school teacher and instructional assistant.
- Hayden Kilgore as high school health summer school teacher.
- Holly Schultz as high school careers summer school teacher.
- Hayden Kilgore and Tyler Graybeal as high school PE/strength summer school teachers.
- Lorene Sprague and Gerrit Geurs as high school Jump Start summer school teachers.
- Brad Parker as junior/senior high eighth grade credit advancement summer school teacher.
