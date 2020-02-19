KENDALLVILLE — A Youth Business Fair will be held this weekend to showcase local teen entrepreneurs and their products and services.
The public is invited to shop, and to meet and support local young entrepreneurs on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Crew Youth Center on S. Main Street in Kendallville. Logan Conley, executive director, anticipates a variety of items to be offered for purchase including coffee, sodas, art, candles, soap and salsa. Sales will be cash only.
The purpose of the Youth Business Fair is to provide experiences that enable youth interested in owning and operating their own businesses to engage with adults and mentors and to learn, while providing the public a way to support the development of a stronger entrepreneurial ecosystem in Noble County.
Any local teens interested in participating may reach out to Conley at 260-242-5525 or by email at logan@thecrewyc.com before the deadline at 5 p.m. on Friday. Admission is free. More information about The Crew can be found on their website at thecrewyc.com.
