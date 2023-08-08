ALBION — Most Noble County governmental department heads have got the process down: stick to the advertised increase when preparing next year’s budget.
Budget hearings before the Noble County Council are set to begin Aug. 21.
The council got a preliminary look at individual departments budget asks as part of Monday’s regularly scheduled meeting.
For the most part, Noble County Auditor Shelley Mawhorter said, department heads stuck with the 4% overall increase that state has announced it would be allowing for 2024.
For the most part, department heads included a 5% wage increase for employees in their budgets, allowable as long as their overall budgets stayed within that 4% threshold.
According to Noble County Coordinator Jackie Knafel, the county’s financial advisor estimated the county would bring in $17 million to its General Fund in 2024. Knafel stressed this is only an estimate.
The budgets submitted for review totaled just over $18 million in General Fund expenditures.
Knafel estimated the county would close its books on this fiscal year with approximately $3.6 million in its General Fund.
If the revenue estimates are accurate at $17 million, and the submitted budgets all passed as submitted at $18 million, the county would have to eat into its end of year balance to make ends meet.
Just how far the Noble County Council is willing to eat into that balance has yet to be determined, according to Council President George Bennett.
Each department will have its chance to to make its case for its overall budget during the budget hearings, which are scheduled to end on Aug. 23.
Public hearings on the budgets have been scheduled for Sept. 5, with budget adoption scheduled for Oct. 2.
Mawhorter made her pitch to keep the 5% raises intact as part of the budgeting process.
“We’ve got to pay our people to keep our people,” Mawhorter said.
Also at Monday’s meeting, Bennett updated the council on the goings-on at the Noble County Plan Commission. Bennett is the president of the plan commission.
Bennett said the plan commission has been spending several hours in each of its most recent monthly meetings working to integrate the county’s new commercial solar zoning ordinance into the county’s Unified Development Ordinance.
Bennett said some people have become concerned the plan commission is changing terms of the commercial zoning ordinance itself. Bennett said that is not the case.
“We’re just trying to integrate it into the UDO,” Bennett said.
