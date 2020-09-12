LAGRANGE — Lakeland High School senior Manuel Nieves enjoys creating art and says he wants to offer people of LaGrange County a chance to show off their artistic talents too.
Working together with his friend and fellow Lakeland senior, Juaquin Nieves, the two high school students will be hosting an event Monday afternoon on the sidewalks of downtown LaGrange they hope will encourage people to come to town and spend a little time looking at and making a little bit of art. The event is open to both children and adults, and starts at 3:30 p.m. on the sidewalk on the east side of S.R. 9, directly across from the courthouse. Manuel and Juaquin will supply the chalk. All anyone has to do is sit down on the sidewalk and start drawing.
The event is part of a Lakeland High School senior project the two created to help them earn an honors diploma when they graduate next spring. The public art show was created to coincide with the Northern Indiana Regional Partnership’s Make it Your Own Mural Fest now underway in LaGrange.
Waterloo artist Amy Buchs, a former DeKalb High School art teacher, will be working just a block away continuing to paint a large commissioned mural on the former Clothes and Food Basket building at the corner of S.R. 9 and Michigan Street. She is one of 11 artists painting 11 different murals in 11 different communities across northeast Indiana commissioned for the event.
For his part, Manuel Nieves’ sidewalk art event is about giving people a chance to enjoy what he considers to be one of life’s greatest pleasures, drawing.
“We just want people to have a little creative freedom. Draw anything you want, anything that makes this a little more fun,” he explained.
The sidewalk art event is part of the public service component required of Manuel and Juanquin to help them earn a Leading Edge diploma from Lakeland. Sherry Severson, a Lakeland teacher and senior project advisor, only about 25 percent of this year’s senior class agreed to take on the additional responsibilities of completing a senior project.
“The senior project is just one of the several components students need to earn a Leading Edge diploma, our highest diploma track,” Severson said. “The kids who sign up to do a senior project are largely driven by a topic they are very passionate about.”
The pair have partnered with the LaGrange County Economic Develop Corporation to create the sidewalk art event. The EDC is footing the bill for chalk.
Manuel said he just wanted to do something for the community that would help draw more attention to the downtown mural project.
Severson said she and other teachers help students who decide to tackle a senior project create a list of goals needed to complete a large project, and then sit back and guide students through the work necessary to complete those goals.
Last year, Severson said a group of three seniors banded together on a project with the goal of having painting a new mural in LaGrange. Those students designed a mural they hoped would one day grace a large wall in town.
As they worked on that project, Severson said, those students talked with the staff at the LaGrange County Community Foundation who put them in touch with staff at the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership mural project. Those students eventually sat in on meetings with the Partnership and were instrumental in selecting Buchs to paint LaGrange’s newest mural.
“While their original idea never went through, they became part of this mural festival,” she said. “That shows the evolution of some of these projects.”
Manuel said he hopes his sidewalk art event helps stir up interest in a Tuesday event, a Meet the Artist event scheduled to take place Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fireside Craft Burgers and Brews in downtown LaGrange. The restaurant is hosting artist Amy Buchs who will meet people and answering questions about the mural project.
Buchs is scheduled to wrap up her mural by Friday.
