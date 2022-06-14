CROMWELL — Noble County Public Library’s board of trustees took steps Thursday to repair the double front doors and the back door at is Cromwell branch.
The hinges on back door have dropped, causing the door to scrape the floor when they operate. The front doors have several issues that need repair, including the locks.
Library executive director Sandy Petrie said the current cotter-key locks will be replaced with a key-lock system for all doors.
Over at the Avilla branch, the second, interior glass panel of a double-paned window shattered, leaving a gaping hole that required emergency repair.
A new window was already ordered because of a previous accidental break. The exterior pane had been broken in early May when a rock, thrown by a lawn mower, hit the glass.
“A local crew installed the new window in a couple of hours,” Petrie said.
The Avilla branch is also cleaning up from a huge water leak from a hot water heater in the lower level. The water heater will be replaced. Petrie said Avilla town officials alerted the library staff to the leak when they noticed the high usage on the meter.
The summer reading program, “Oceans of Possibilities,” drew many participants to the kick-off programs, with attendance at Albion at 350, Avilla at 120 and Cromwell at 48.
Petrie said the staff at each location were especially creative with ocean-themed decorations. Many readers signed up to get a new library card and received bookmarks to track their reading progress,
A book sale is underway at the library during June, with the proceeds to benefit Friends of the Noble County Public Library.
The board will begin the 2023 budget process in July, with adoption of the budget required by mid-October. Petrie gave the board a timeline for when budget tasks are completed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.