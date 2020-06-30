SHIPSHEWANA — A Plymouth man was arrested Thursday and charged with growing a marijuana plant in police alleged was in plain sight at a Shipshewana area home.

Deputies with the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office, along with officers from the Topeka, LaGrange and Shipshewana police departments, served a search warrant on a home in the 9000 block of West C.R. 770N.

Police said they have received a report that a marijuana plant was crowing in the home’s backyard. They applied for and received a search warrant for the property.

Addam Long, no age given, of Nutmeg Trail, Plymouth, was the sole occupant of the house. A report issued by the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office said officers found a four to five foot tall marijuana plant growing inside an empty above ground swimming pool. The report said officers also found paraphernalia, syringes and 24 grams of methamphetamine inside the home.

Long was arrested and transported to the LaGrange County Jail. He was charged with possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony, possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor and visiting a common nuisance, a Class B misdemeanor.