KENDALLVILLE — Sisters Shelly Williams and Kim Clouse, each of Kendallville, are two of the 20 Hoosier women selected to attend the Richard G. Lugar Excellence in Public Service Series Class and have recently completed the intensive program.
Williams and Clouse are the second and third Noble County women to be selected for the Lugar Series. The first Noble County woman to be selected was Denise Lemmon, of Albion, in 2012.
Both women have successful careers, extensive community service in the political arena, and have been an active part of the Noble County GOP for years.
“It is quite an honor to be chosen for this amazing program for women,” Williams said, “But to be selected individually and go through the series with my sister makes it extra meaningful.”
For 32 years, the Lugar Series has been providing a first-class leadership experience that encourages and prepares selected women leaders to seek new levels of personal achievement and public involvement. Women accepted in this training and education program have demonstrated long-term success, leadership in their careers and have an interest in developing public policy.
The program consists of day-long classes held once or twice a month for eight months. Williams and Clouse began classes in October 2021 and culminated this May 2022 with a 4-day seminar in Washington DC.
Clouse has been a registered respiratory therapist since 1995, working at Parkview Noble Hospital for the last 16 years. Since 2013, She has run the Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehabilitation Department. Recently she was named to the board of directors for the Indiana Society for Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation (ISCVPR).
Clouse is the current Vice President and past President of the Noble County Republican Women’s Club, and she is the Republican Precinct Chairwoman for Precinct 19, Wayne Township. She was also one of the county coordinators for former Gov. Mitch Daniels' campaign in 2004. In addition, she has volunteered on multiple local, state, and federal campaigns.
Clouse received her associate's degree in respiratory therapy from Ivy Tech and her bachelor's in business administration from Indiana Wesleyan University. She is married to Noble Superior Court 1 Judge Steven Clouse and has two sons, Cpl. Nathan Clouse, and Alex Clouse.
Williams started her interest in politics while standing in line at a rally to shake Dan Quayle’s hand, which led to joining the Young Republicans nearly 30 years ago. Now, she serves as the Noble County Republican Chairman, and as a board member for Congressman Jim Bank’s Service Academy Advisory Board and the Indiana GOP Platform Committee. She was formerly the Republican Women’s Club President, and the Noble County Republican Vice-Chair.
Shelly holds a master’s degree in school administration, and co-owns Airframe Components by Williams, an FAA and EASA Certified Repair Station for airframe wings with her husband Roy. Together they have raised three daughters. Besides politics, she helps in many community projects, such as organizing the local airport fly-in, and is very active in her church and worship band.
Both women have served as delegate to the Indiana Republican State Convention multiple times and both women were again elected as delegates to for this year’s June 18 convention.
“It has been a great experience - getting encouragement from other influential women leaders in the state. I highly recommend other local women applying for the 2022-2023 Lugar Series Class,” Clouse said.
Applications are now open and available at lugarseries.com.
