ALBION — The Noble County Public Library will use new signage and better communication with patrons, both online and by letter, to tackle a growing problem of young children coming to the library without adult supervision.
“We’re seeing 10-year-olds coming in with 5- and 6-year-olds,” Petrie told her board members Thursday night.
Petrie expressed concern about the balance of providing needed library services with maintaining children’s safety.
After some discussion, the board agreed to work from the existing “unattended child” policy, post signage with the policy at the entrances, post the policy online and send an informational letter to parents through the area school districts.
The library’s existing policy states that all children from birth through age 8 must be accompanied by an adult when visiting the library. Children ages 9 through 17 may visit the library unsupervised if they behave appropriately.
Caregivers and babysitters must be age 15 or older to supervise younger children in the library.
The board solved a second problem by buying a new LED electronic sign for the Albion branch to replace the malfunctioning sign now in place.
Petrie will buy the sign for $31,000 from Graycraft, a local company that has provided similar signs at the Avilla and Cromwell branches. The library will get a 2% discount on the cost by prepaying for the sign, she said.
In other business, Petrie told the board that Becca Adair, an adult programmer on staff already, will transition to the library’s marketing director in the coming months and a new adult programmer will be hired.
Adair replaces a marketing director hired in the spring, who left the library for a higher-paying job elsewhere. Two part-time clerks will be added to the staff at the Albion and Cromwell branch libraries.
In her director’s report, Petrie touched briefly on Covid-19 guidance into the fall, even as cases are on the rise. She and her administrators will take a wait-and-see approach and remain flexible as circumstances change.
The library will follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines, recommending patrons mask up and adhere to quarantine policies in case of exposure to the virus or a positive test.
Board members did some housekeeping, too, approving resolutions to renew its agreement for low-cost internet access with the Indiana State Library Consortium and publish its Notice to Taxpayers and Form 3 of its 2022 budget draft on Gateway.
Petrie laid out a timeline for the budget process. She will meet with the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance on Aug. 18 and then submit the draft at least 10 days before a required public hearing.
The public hearing is scheduled for Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. during the board’s regular meeting. The board must adopt the budget in its final form by Oct. 14. The approved budget must be submitted to the DLGF via Gateway within two days of its adoption.
Board members finished the meeting with discussion about diversity, discrimination and equality training for itself and library staff members to raise awareness, update the library’s code of ethics, and better serve patrons. Board members agreed an outside moderator would be beneficial to facilitate some of the training.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.