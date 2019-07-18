LAGRANGE —When 4-H members win a grand or reserve championship banner this year, they’re seeing something new.
For more than two decades, the LaGrange County 4-H Fair members who won big were awarded a traditional green or white banner for those grand and reserve championship exhibits. But after last year’s fair, members of the fair’s board of directors decided it was time to shake things up a bit, and do something a little bit different this year’s fair, something they hoped would be a little more representative of LaGrange County.
The board first decided on a theme for the banners, “4-Hero’s of the Heartland Begin Here,” borrowing on a similar theme used at the State Fair. And then they decided to hold a photo contest, asking 4-H families and members to submit their best photos of LaGrange County that fit that theme.
The winning photo, a photo of a sunset, was taken by Sherri Johnston, an avid photographer and 4-H mom.
The new banners are the same size as the old banners, but much more colorful. Each banner also is customized for the event. The banners given award to poultry club winners, for example, feature the silhouette of a chicken, and the banners handed out to the winners of the Swine Club show feature, well, a pig.
So far, the new banners seem to be a big hit.
Zachary Green, who earned one of the new banners Tuesday night for his swine project, said he thought the new banners were amazing. Green has several of the old style banners at home for other project wins.
“They have a lot more style, show a lot more creativity,” Green said looking at his new banner. “I really like them. I love that they’re colorful. I think they’re amazing.”
Kelsey Younce, a member of the 4-H extension office and a member of the board of directors of the LaGrange County 4-H Club Association helped design the new banners and shepherd them through production.
“We thought this would make the banners more personal,” she explained. “People really seem to like it.”
Younce said plans are already underway for a new banner to debut next year.
