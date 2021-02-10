ALBION — A lead foot led to some big trouble for a city man thanks to the Kendallville Police Department’s K-9 program.
William R. Chorpenning, 37, of the 200 block of Kingswood Drive, was arrested at 7:24 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant charging possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony.
Chorpenning was held on $25,000 bond.
The incident which led to his incarceration occurred Jan. 6, when the Noble County Jail was closed due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
Kendallville Police Department Sgt. Justin Beall was on routine patrol near the intersection of U.S. 6 and Westgate Avenue when he observed a passenger car allegedly operating over the posted speed limit. Beall performed a traffic stop and identified Chorpenning at the driver of the vehicle.
Beall utilized his K-9 partner to make a free air sniff around Chorpenning’s vehicle. The K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle.
Beall allegedly discovered a white crystal substance which later field tested positive as methamphetamine. The meth was located inside three separate clear plastic bags located inside a black plastic bag in the back seat of the vehicle.
The methamphetamine had a combined weight of 11.86 grams.
Possession of meth becomes a Level 4 felony when the alleged weight of the drug is greater than 10 grams and less than 28 grams.
Kendallville Police Chief Lance Waters said both of the department’s K-9s, each of which went on duty in May of last year, have performed up to snuff.
“They’ve been a huge benefit to us,” Waters said. “”They’ve done a really good job.”
Robert Kline is the other K-9 officer for Kendallville police.
