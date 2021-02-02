ALBION — Driving without headlights when required could potentially prove costly to two local men.
Noble County Sheriff's Department Deputy Jerry Weber stopped a vehicle near the intersection of North Street and Westgate Avenue for allegedly driving without its headlights at approximately 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
When all was said and done:
Gary W. Kidd, 26, of the 1200 block of Estell Drive, Kendallville, was booked into the Noble County Jail on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony. Kidd was held on $25,000 bond.
Dustin T. Coffelt, 35, of the 500 block of North C.R 400W, Columbia City, was booked on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony. Coffelt was held on $10,000 bond.
According to court documents filed in the case, Coffelt allegedly admitted to Weber he had driving briefly without his headlights on. Weber also identified Kidd as being in the passenger seat.
Kendallville Police Department Sgt. Justin Beall arrived at the traffic stop and Beall's K-9 partner allegedly alerted to the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle.
Police allegedly located 27.6 grams of purported methamphetamine in the center console. According to court documents, Coffelt allegedly told police only 2 grams of the methamphetamine were his. He said he purchased it for $200 from Kidd.
Kidd allegedly stated that he had just obtained half an ounce of methamphetamine and sold it to Coffelt for $300. Kidd told police that Coffelt already had approximately half an ounce of methamphetamine when he arrived at Kidd's residence.
