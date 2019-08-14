KENDALLVILLE — A month after raising eyebrows at a larger bill for design work on a U.S. 6 trail heading to Walmart, redevelopment commission members approved the invoice after talking it through with a higher-up at the design firm.
In the end, the city saved $1,000 in design work, but ended up agreeing to pay the other new costs.
In July, commission members were presented a new supplemental agreement from design firm DLZ, which has been preparing schematics and an application for a state trails grant for the city. The proposed trail would run along the north side of U.S. 6 from Allen Chapel Road to Walmart, with the main goal of getting pedestrians off the shoulder of the busy highway.
That invoice represented an increase of $16,600, because some wetland areas were identified in the project area, requiring additional mapping and mitigation.
Last month, redevelopment commissioners balked at the bill, with a sentiment that DLZ missed something that should have been discovered earlier on in the process. DLZ's engineer at that time said the wetlands weren't on any official maps and that in winter, when the project was first designed, there were no indications of wetland in that area.
Ultimately, both sides agreed to wait a month while DLZ reviewed its proposal and brought it back.
This month, Mike Trevino, vice president of DLZ's Fort Wayne office, subbed in for the engineer on the project to discuss the changes to the project and why they're needed.
Trevino reiterated that none of the maps showed a wetland in the area, while conversations with the Indiana Department of Transportation and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources also didn't raise any issues. Since it was winter when the project area was first walked, there was no vegetation or other factors that would have hinted at a possible wetland.
"We did our due diligence in walking through this and looking at the maps that are registered for looking at wetlands," Trevino said, stating he didn't think the issue was an oversight on his staff's part. "I don’t believe that was the case."
Trevino said his firm could have built in costs for a wetland study early, but since there was nothing on the maps and no indications from the state of any issues, they chose not to to avoid the appearance the company was padding the design bill with services that weren't required.
Board members appreciated the explanation of what was done to try to identify the issue and stewardship of city funds.
Board member Lance Harman still said he felt like it was an issue that should have been noticed earlier.
"I don’t think this was something that was done maliciously, however, there are some things professional services are supposed to do for us that we have now clue how or where to do," Harman said. "You guys are the professionals. You should have caught it. The way that is laid out out there, there is a big retaining pond behind it. It should have throw up a red flag in my eyes, amateur eyes."
Trevino again explained the circumstances about the time of year. Waiting for vegetation to begin growing would have pushed the project back up to six months, which didn't seem necessary. He then noted that whether it was found initially, now, or later when DNR staff walked the site, the wetland work would still need to be done.
The only instance in which it wouldn't have been an issue if it the engineers had missed it and the DNR also missed it upon their inspection.
"We made the necessary phone calls through INDOT, reviewing the maps and actually talking to the DNR. From our end, we thought we took the necessary steps," Trevino said. "Nothing would have changed with DNR's review then or what we’re doing at this point."
DLZ did eliminate the $1,000 increase for trail redesign because of the issue, but otherwise the bill remained in tact for the work needed.
After talking it out more, redevelopment commission members unanimously approved the new contract, allowing the project to keep moving forward.
