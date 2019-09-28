KENDALLVILLE — Donna Wolfe, sports and teen director at the Cole Center YMCA, reached back into the past to revive one of the YMCA’s fun events, the Corporate Challenge, with a totally new set-up.
The last challenge was about 12 years ago.
“We had an inquiry (about the challenge) and it is really invigorating,” Wolfe said this week. “Employees get to know other employees, and there is team bonding.”
After some organizational planning in July and August, the 2019 Corporate Challenge began Sept. 7 with a kick-off celebration. Company teams will complete in a series of events and activities. Teams earn points based on participation, with awards and prizes to be handed out at an ending celebration Oct. 27.
Northeastern Center, Campbell & Fetter Bank, Hidden Ego Event & Recreation, and the YMCA have fielded teams for this year’s challenge. Wolfe hopes to add more companies for the 2020 challenge.
The challenge events are both individual and team, with some events completed individually and others completed tournament-style on a specific date. Events include 18-hole golf game at Cobblestone Golf Course, Closest to the Pin Contest, Basketball Shoot-Out, cornhole games (individual and teams), disc golf, dodgeball, obstacle course, fitness class workouts the week of Oct. 7-12, Quiz Bowl, ping pong, lap swimming, participation walk, euchre tournament and volleyball.
Away from the court, teams can earn points by bringing volunteers to help with YMCA events and designing their own T-shirts.
Wolfe said she built flexible scheduling into the challenge so that employees from all shifts can compete. Team members do some events individually, such as lap swimming or the 18-hole golf, at a time that’s convenient for them. Other events are on specified dates or during a window of time.
Each team logs its activities and reports its points on the honor system, Wolfe said. A traveling trophy is among the prizes and awards that teams can earn. The winning team may display the traveling trophy at its workplace for one year, until the next challenge.
Wolfe said the Corporate Challenge wouldn’t be possible without a partnership with the Kendallville Park and Recreation Department. Other sponsors include Dekko Investment Services, Betty Lou Designs and Cobblestone Golf Course.
“It (the challenge) helps people to learn about what’s here,” Wolfe said, adding that some city residents don’t realize there is a disc golf course available.
The long-term benefit to employees is an improved sense of well-being and a better attitude toward their work. The challenge helps employees to feel valued by the company and worthy of investment of the company’s resources.
“In some workplaces, employees are ‘work and go home’ because we are all so busy,” Wolfe said. “it also reflects back to the company leadership. Strong leader teams are willing to be engaged, and that reflects on the workplace.”
