ALBION — The Noble County Public Library in Albion will be the site of a free-standing kiosk that will offer housing legal services to Noble County residents.
The library’s board of trustees agreed to have executive director Sandy Petrie sign the documents for the installation.
The Indiana Bar Foundation is funding the kiosks around Indiana as one element of a comprehensive housing legal service project by the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority. Hoosiers can access public legal information and self-service forms for many civil legal needs; complete an Emergency Rental Assistance application; and communicate directly with a Legal Navigator via chat or email during specific hours.
Petrie said Common Grace Ministries in Noble County had asked the library about hosting the kiosk, which will have information for tenants and landlords, in a central location. The kiosk will be accessible in the Genealogy Room and still maintain privacy for users. The kiosk has a computer, paper, thermal printer and WiFi connection to helpful websites. The library will have no access to the data within the kiosk.
The library agreed to host the kiosk through January 2024 and will have no cost as the host. The foundation provides supplies for the kiosk that can be loaded by the staff. The kiosk will be installed later this year.
Petrie escorted board members on a tour of the swapped spaces of The Bridge maker space and the Teen Lounge. The switched locations provide more space for The Bridge’s special equipment and increasing use and a more comfortable and controlled area for teen patrons to hang out.
In other business, the board agreed to bring on a second contractor to help with parking lot repair at the Albion location. Ranger is currently sealing and resurfacing the front parking lot, but is experiencing a labor shortage, Petrie said. Ranger had originally agreed to repair the front and back parking lots.
The parking lot behind the library needs extensive repair, however, and Ranger didn’t have the manpower, Petrie explained. She and the company agreed to bring on another contractor to get the project completed this year.
The back parking lot disintegrated under heavy use in 2020 and 2021 while the library was a site for COVID-19 testing and vaccination. The back parking lot wasn’t built for the kind of traffic the COVID-19 site generated, so it will need extensive repair, starting with digging out and replacing the base materials.
The board approved Pulver Asphalt Paving in Albion for $35,000 in repairs for the back parking lot. Petrie said Pulver expects to do the work in 1-2 months.
In an update on strategic planning, Petrie said all community interviews have been done and are being evaluated. The goal was 30 interviews but staff succeded in getting 45.
In other business, all libraries in Albion, Avilla and Cromwell will be closed for staff safety training on Nov. 4.
The required public hearing for the 2023 budget will be held at the board’s meeting on Sept. 8. Petrie has met with a representative from the Indiana Department of Local government Financing.
The board set the date for the public hearing and approved publication of Form 3 in Gateway as required.
The board also approved Petrie’s recommendation to upgrade the library’s internet service to a Category 2 in the E-Rate program. The cost for the additional level with provider Adtec will start at $1,500 per year.
E-Rate is a federal program that supplies bandwidth for public entities such as school and libraries and pays 70% of the cost. The reduced cost allows libraries to offer internet services to their patrons.
