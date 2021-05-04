KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville's newly streetscaped downtown is where the city wants people to be, but one thing it doesn't want to see along Main Street is piles of dog doo.
The downtown Economic Improvement District is hoping that adding a doggie bag and waste station might help encourage people to clean up after their pets.
EID President Joe Sells said at Monday's Economic Development Advisory Commission meeting that his group — which is a voluntary tax district of building owners downtown and funds small projects, decorations promotions, snow removal and weed control along the Main Street corridor — isn't spending much this year as it recently just renewed its voluntary tax rate, but one small expenditure they do plan on making is aimed at excrement miscreants.
"We are doing one dog waste station for now, because there seems to be a growing concern with dog waste being left wherever they want," Sells said.
Ideally, dog owners would pick up after their pets and dispose of it in a garbage can, but that increasingly doesn't seem to be the case.
Sells said the planned location for the first dog waste station is on West William Street, where a small strip of grass north of the Atz Law Office seems to attract doggie dumpers.
If that seems to work out well, the city could see other waste stations around Main Street, such as at a proposed pocket park across from City Hall.
Board member Scott Frick, who also has some grass outside his accounting office on North Main Street also said his yard "gets extra fertilized" too.
He doesn't mind if people ask and clean up, but minelayer mutts with walkaway owners leave unpleasant surprises for the landscaping crew.
