KENDALLVILLE — About one year after the keys to the old East Noble Middle School were handed over, the Community Learning Center is ready to welcome the public to see the transformation that’s occurred.
The Community Learning Center, at the corner of Diamond and Riley streets, will host an open house Saturday, Jan. 11, from 1-4 p.m.
Guests are asked to use the Riley Street entrance.
Local contractors have transformed the historic Kendallville school and former East Noble Middle School into a center that can be used by people of all ages.
Work had been taking place nonstop through 2019 to renovate the more than 100-year-old building for its new role. Crews have been tackling the building in phases, creating new spaces where local organizations will have room to educate and collaborate.
Activities, functions and classes at the Community Learning Center will focus on the arts, health and fitness, skills development and community gatherings and events. In addition, space will be used in other ways to assist area organizations and agencies in fulfilling their missions.
The project came about after a months-long negotiation between CLC founders and East Noble School Corp. in 2018. After the school district rejected a proposal from a nonprofit aiming to establish senior housing and a first-floor learning center, the middle school campus was on the path to demolition.
After opening bids for demolition in January, the school reversed course and agreed to transfer the building to the City of Kendallville in February. The city held the building while the CLC nonprofit was incorporated and obtained a tax-free status from the Internal Revenue Service.
Renovations began as soon as the city took stewardship of the building and have been ongoing. The construction work has been funded by the Dekko Foundation, which was an integral partner during the CLC’s creation.
Kendallville signed over ownership of the property to the CLC organization in November.
Members of the CLC’s nine-person board of directors represent organizations that supported the formation of the Community Learning Center and help to govern its operations.
Julia Tipton, CLC executive director, is charged with furthering the center’s mission: “Connecting Communities. Strengthening Lives. Securing Futures.”
At the Jan. 11 open house representatives from The Center for Healthy Living, United Way, The Arc Noble County Foundation, Gaslight Theater, The CLC Arts Committees and Freedom Academy will be on hand to discuss programming at the CLC.
Tipton said the CLC is a supporting organization represented by board members.
The board’s officers are Judge Robert Probst, president; CEO of the Cole Center Family YMCA Casey Weimer, vice president; Kendallville Mayor Suzanne Handshoe, secretary; and Dekko Foundation President Tom Leedy, treasurer.
Other board members are Ann Linson, superintendent of East Noble School Corp.; Jim Pankop, director of the Kendallville Park Department; Gary Adkins, president of Parkview Noble Hospital; Candice Holbrook, Oak Farm Montessori head of school, and Freedom Academy Executive Director Melissa Carpenter.
