ROME CITY — The Kendallville Rotary Club honored two longtime Kendallville civic leaders at the club’s annual inaugural gathering Tuesday night at the Sylvan Cellars Event Center.
Gwen Tipton and Robert Probst were named Paul Harris Fellows at the event. The club donated $1,000 in each of their names to the Rotary Foundation which does philanthropic work around the world.
Tipton, her husband John and family, moved to Kendallville from Albion in the 1960s. She began working for Dick Cole, president of Flint & Walling and continued as his executive secretary for 30 years. She has been an active member of the community, serving on the founding board of the Community Foundation of Noble County. She played an active role with the Lilly Foundation to establish the Noble County Community Foundation.
Alongside Dick Cole, she helped to set up the Olive B. Cole Foundation. She was the first to create and manage its scholarship program. She continues to serve on the Cole Foundation’s board of directors.
Tipton also served on the Community Concert Committee and the Professional Business Women’s Organization. She is a lifelong member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Albion.
A Kendallville native, Probst graduated from Kendallville High School in 1953. He earned his undergradute degree from Albion College in Michigan and then graduated from Valparaiso Law School in 1960. He then returned to Kendallville to practice law with his father.
In 1961, Probst joined the Air National Guard and spent a year on active duty with the U.S. Air Force in France.
He was the first president of the Kendallville Park Board. He was elected Noble Circuit Court judge in 1974 and retired from the bench in 1998. He continued to serve as a senior judge for a number of years.
Probst received the Sagamore of the Wabash, Indiana’s highest honor, from Gov. Frank O’Bannon in 1998. In 2010, he was named Kendallville’s Citizen of the Year.
He is a longtime active member of St. John Lutheran Church, Kendallville. He also serves on the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival board in Auburn, Community Foundation of Noble County, The ARC Foundation of Noble County and the Kendallville Tree Commission. He also was a longtime member of the Kendallville Kiwanis Club.
Probst was one of the driving forces behind the development and restoration of the former Kendallville Middle School into the Community Learning Center. He currently serves as president of the board.
Two Rotarians, who personally donated $1,000 to the Rotary Foundation, R. J. Ruse and Heidi Ramer, also were recognized as Paul Harris Fellows at the meeting.
Outgoing Kendallville Rotary Club president Matt Rickey received a plaque from incoming president Jenna Anderson in recognition of his year of service.
Rotary International was founded in 1905 in Chicago. Its motto is “Service Above Self.” There are 1.4 million members worldwide. The Kendallville Club was established in 1918.
