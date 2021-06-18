KENDALLVILLE — It's been away for about five years, but Hosler Realty has returned to downtown Kendallville.
And talk about making a re-entrance.
Hosler staff, community members and the Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated not just the return to downtown but the return inside the real estate agency's majorly renovated space at 106 S. Main St. with a ribbon cutting Friday afternoon.
Hosler Realty is not a new business to Kendallville by any stretch — the agency has been around since 1938 — but the last decade has been one of pretty significant growth.
During the 2010s, the agency was located up the block on Main Street before moving into the old post office building on West Mitchell Street. But as the agency continued to grow in sales and agents, it kept outgrowing its space.
After leaving downtown, the agency spent one year on U.S. 6 in what's now Tasty's Donuts before moving to an office off Sawyer Road near Parkview Noble Hospital. But, once again, growth was pushing the agency to to the walls.
"When we were smaller, we were always somewhere downtown over the decades," co-owner Jennifer Streich said. "So to move back down — we looked at other buildings on (U.S. 6) before we bought this one, we looked at all different sized buildings — and I just felt so strongly that if we could show the other business owners we're willing to put our money where our heart is, really, that we are actually going in and doing the right things."
Hosler Realty took on the former Weible's Paint and Wall Paper store, committing to doing one of the downtown's biggest transformations.
What did that take exactly? Streich rattled off an exhausting list of the work that occurred over several months:
Pegboards were taken off all the walls and replaced with drywall, except for some exposed brick able to be saved in the back; floors were refurbished over weeks and weeks as sanders cut through layers of brown and blue paint that had been piled up over the years; new offices were framed in (thankfully before lumber prices spiked, Streich notes); new paint was put on with the agency trying to retain many of the original features like the ceiling decor; electrical systems were upgraded; internet service was upgraded, now allowing agents to run virtual tours with people off TVs in their offices; fluorescent lights were removed and replaced with more decorative and less harsh lighting; boilers were pulled out and replaced with four separate furnaces; air conditioning was added; bathrooms were remodeled; and a coffee bar and full kitchen were installed in the building.
Oh, and they built a staircase to the second floor, which was previously only accessible by climbing up a ladder at the aquatics store next door and then crossing the building's flat roof.
"We're learning a lot about this building," Streich said after the months-long rebuilding. "We wanted to make sure that, as we grow, we have infrastructure that we can do that."
Never say never, but Hosler should be situated well for many years to come back in the downtown. And, even if things do continue expanding at an exponential rate, the building has a 10,000-square-foot basement and a 4,000-square-foot upstairs that could always be remodeled, too.
With downtown going through a revitalization with a new streetscape, with numerous other building owners recently taking the initiative to fix up their facades and with old shops and owners turning over to new opportunities, Streich said the agency needs to be right there making an investment and being a contributor to the community.
"One of the things we pride ourselves on is giving back to the community and the reason we wanted to invest in downtown is because we didn't want downtown to go anywhere," Streich said. "We wanted to show the community we appreciate everything they've done for Hosler Realty over the decades of agents coming through."
Their agents live here and in the region — the new building also includes multiple family spaces to serve its agents and customers — but the building's also been set up so that it can be open during downtown activities, with public restrooms and a place for people to gather during those community festivals and events.
As the agency continues connecting residents and businesses to their next places to live and grow, Streich said the company also wants to make its contribution toward Kendallville's future.
"It's just super important to us that we're investing in the town where we live," she said.
