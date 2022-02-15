KENDALLVILLE — Between COVID-19, supply chain disruptions, inflation and a myriad of other challenges, there’s been a lot of roadblocks lined up against Kendallville and its residents.
But the city has been bulldozing through them, closing out a momentous 2021 and already plowing forward into another year that will be filled with big projects and progress.
Mayor Suzanne Handshoe had plenty of accomplishments to tout during this year’s State of City address given at City Hall Tuesday evening, with several more milestones fast-approaching not just this year but the next couple years.
“In spite of the headwinds, I believe we here are positioned for greatness and as you listen, I think you will agree after you hear all that we have accomplished and everything that is planned for 2022,” Handshoe said.
In her annual State of the City, Handshoe started as she does every year with the city’s financials, highlighting $22.7 million in city funds with $14.8 million of that invested and held back for a potential rainy day in the future.
After that, Handshoe rolled right into a list of economic achievements the city has seen over the last year.
It wasn’t the first thing mentioned, but the city winning a $2 million PreservINg Main Street grant that will help pay for facade makeovers in downtown was arguably the city’s biggest achievement in 2021, with construction on the project slated for later this year.
More than two dozen buildings were submitted for work, with the city realizing it probably has more projects than it does money within the grant.
“We are still on cloud nine that we were one of only two grants awarded across the entire state. We were truly honored that Lt Gov. Suzanne Crouch returned to Kendallville to make a personal delivery of the $2 million check. These funds will provide the means with which major changes that our beloved Main Street needs in the form of historic preservation,” Handshoe said.
As part of that grant, Kendallville has established a new historic preservation commission that’s yet to meet as well as funded a full-time Main Street manager, with former Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kristen Johnson leaving that position for the new Main Street role.
Downtown has been a huge focus of Handshoe’s latest term and it showed as the mayor continued to highlight other achievement downtown, including the new pocket park across from City Hall.
The city launched a private fundraising pitch in early 2021 and by fall had raised more than the $138,000 needed to start construction by September. Construction progressed rapidly, with Kendallville able to host a community Christmas tree and lighting ceremony by December.
“As you have likely seen, that previous eyesore is now a beautiful pocket park, designed in-house and constructed by both city personnel and local contractors,” Handshoe said. “I want to thank Susan Jansen for her leadership and vision to seeing this project through. She was instrumental in making trips, placing orders and making important decisions along the way. Her most important efforts though may have been in contributing toward as well as spearheading raising the funds needed for materials, construction and upkeep.”
Kendallville Restorations Inc. also received a lengthy shoutout for its ongoing efforts in neighborhood stabilization and restoration primarily in the North Main Street area north of downtown.
The nonprofit organization that was launched in 2019 completed a renovation at 434 N. Main St and is in the process of rehabbing 420 and 415 Kreuger St. and the group purchased homes at 322 and 353 N. Main St. that were too far gone to save and demolished them.
Kendallville Restorations has forged a partnership with Impact Institute as one of its main sources of construction labor, giving regional high schoolers some experience in construction while also getting quality work at a sharply reduced price as compared to using a private contractor.
“KRI – and by extension the entire Kendallville community – receives good quality remodeling work done at a fraction of the price,” Handshoe said. “Others are seeing the value of the work being done by Kendallville Restorations as demonstrated by numerous personal donations as well as receiving grants from the Noble County Economic Development Corp., the Kendallville Local Development Corp. and the Community Foundation of Noble County.”
Outside of downtown, Kendallville’s economy continues to chart a course through some unusual conditions, some brought on by the pandemic and some simply a worsening of problems that were already afoot even before COVID-19.
Labor has become increasingly difficult to find, with Noble County having more than 1,200 open jobs and no one to fill them. That’s not a new problem — Kendallville had de-emphasized job creation for business incentives in at the end of 2018 due to reports from manufacturers that they were having a terrible time finding new workers — but has grown worse.
Still, new businesses have continued to open and existing ones opted to expand and grow in 2021.
The city welcomed new businesses including Alley Cat Antiques, Bunn Box Inc., El Mariachi Mexican Grill, Gamers Gathering, Haulinback Seafood, Inspiration Ministries, 100 Main, Salty Holdings LLC, Love Me Two Times Antiques and K-Vegas Bowling/Ax throwing while Flint & Walling invested $6 million in new equipment, Reliable added $1.4 million, Mahoney Foundry invested $610,000, Hendrickson upgraded $1.7 million in equipment and Lippert Components and McDonalds each made upgrades to facilities upward of $300,000 each.
The mayor provided brief updates on city departments, including:
IT — Upgraded phone systems for the city departments and installed new wi-fi at Bixler Lake Campground and upgraded police in-car laptops
Fire — Helped implement a county-wide weather warning system and assisted in setting up the community Christmas tree and downtown holiday decorations
Street — Welcomed new Superintendent Brian Strange, who came over from the city water department to replace Ryan Alwine after Alwine stepped down and transitioned to a different position with the city park department. Kendallville also received another Community Crossings grant award, which will lead to repairs on seven streets this summer.
Park — Welcomed new Director Dawn McGahen in 2021, who succeeded Jim Pankop following his retirement. Completed a new disc golf course, completed maintenance projects around the parks, hosted a well-attended summer Camp Wethonkitha, hosted numerous tournaments and events at the Kendallville Outdoor Recreation Complex and had another record-breaking attendance at the campground during 2021.
Police — Hired new officers to bring the department back to full staff for the first time in several months. Officers upped drug enforcement activities with help from two K-9 officers, with 192 drug cases in 2021 (85 for meth), representing an increase of 69 cases over the three-year average. The department also purchased and launched a drone program, with the quadcopter helping with investigations, fires and special events.
Water — Fixed 15 main breaks and repaired or replace 76 service lines and made upgrades at the department headquarters.
Wastewater — Turned on the power on the new solar field at the former McCray Refrigerator site, with the field able to generate enough power to cover about 90% of the treatment plant’s annual usage.
Handshoe closed out with her goals from 2022, with eight targets set for the remainder of this year:
• Begin expanding our antique ornamental street lights into neighborhoods that lack them.
• Install rental cabins at Bixler Lake Campground.
• Enhance our neighborhood revitalization efforts by hiring a Building Code Enforcement Officer. (The city has already advertised for a new full-time official who will be tasked with primarily building issues.)
• Continue to look for opportunities and locations to add pathways, trails and connectivity for our citizens.
• Establish on-line building permit submittal and project reviews for contractors.
• Mill and resurface alleys.
• Upgrade, sandblast and paint the Krueger Street water tower.
• Work with potential developers to attract quality apartments.
