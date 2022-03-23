ALBION — Members of Central Noble’s board of education had conversations about the boy’s varsity basketball team’s upcoming appearance in the Class 2A state final game.
Athletic Director David Bremer and Central Noble Junior/Senior High School Principal Shawn Hoover were in attendance and spoke to board members about what’s being planned for Saturday’s game.
Bremer said all the tickets for Saturday’s game are electronic and that people will not be able to purchase any in-person. The tickets are purchased through Ticketmaster.
“We have 3,000 tickets reserved for Central Noble fans along with the players’ families,” he said at the meeting.
Central Noble fans will have assigned seating in sections 15-17 and students will sit in section 18 at the fieldhouse.
He said members of the school board will also be receiving complimentary tickets to the game to honor their service to the school.
Hoover told board members that people in the community need to understand that these tickets are completely electronic and you can’t print them out or buy them at the arena.
She mentioned that they have had issues in the past regarding electronic tickets for past games including the girl’s basketball team’s state final run in 2018.
“The team will head down to Indianapolis at 9 a.m. (Friday) and will have to arrive there by 11:30 a.m. to attend a luncheon,” she said.
Bremer plans to the spend the remainder of the week speaking with local businesses about donating money to the school’s “Fund the Run” fundraiser to help cover the expenses for the team’s state final run.
In other business, the board approved the 2022 summer school schedule.
Board members gave approval for the retirement of Trevor Tipton, language arts teacher at the high school and former varsity football coach.
They also gave approval for the hirings of the following:
- Walter Buchs, Junior High Golf coach
- Olivia Smith and Jimmie Rice, bus drivers
- Logan Gard and Seth Knepper, Central Noble Primary part-time instructional assistants
- Stacy Gavin, part-time custodian
