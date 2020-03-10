LAGRANGE — Those waiting for a real taste of spring have to only wait another 11 days until the LaGrange County Parks Department hosts its annual Maple Syrup Festival at Maple Wood Nature Center.
The event, this year scheduled for Saturday, March 21, and Sunday, March 22, is a celebration of the season in northeastern Indiana. It features an all you can eat pancake and sausage breakfast, made fresh by members of the South Milford Lions Club. Tickets for the meal at $8 for adults and $3 for children. Breakfast will served both days from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
The park department’s sugar shack will be running full steam both days, and tours of the sugar shack will be available. The event also features horse-drawn wagon rides through the park, as well as a host of family friendly games and puppet shows. Smokey Bear will be on hand, and several groups will put on backyard sugar making demonstrations. Pure maple syrup also will be available for sale.
The Friends of LaGrange County Parks will be serving hot tea made with real sap water. The park department warns visitors to dress for the weather.
The Maple Wood Nature Center is located at 4550 East C.R. 100S, LaGrange. For more information, call 854-2225, or visit lagrangecountyparks.org.
