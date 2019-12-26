ROME CITY — Police have charged a Kendallville teen with criminal mischief after tips from the public connected him to a vandalism of religious statutes at the Mary Mother of Mercy Center.
Rome City Town Marshal Jim Sheffield said a warrant was issued on Monday for Brandon Wolf, 18, and that Wolf turned himself in to the Noble County’s Sheriff’s Department the same day.
Wolf is charged with a single Class A misdemeanor count of criminal mischief.
In mid-October, the Rome City Town Marshal’s Office issued a call to the community for help locating a vandal who defaced statues of Joseph, Mary and young Jesus at the Mary Mother of Mercy Center, the former Old Way College campus, located on Northport Road. The campus is private property.
The statues had been defaced with black marker. Mary had been given a wide Joker-style smile, Joseph had a bullseye drawn on his forehead and eyes colored in, and Jesus had his eyes colored in solid black with tears draw coming from one.
According to the property owner, the damage to the statues totaled $1,207.75.
The request for information from police was publicized by local media, including The News Sun, which generated tips that helped point police to Wolf, Sheffield said.
According to court documents, Rome City was contacted by a woman who had been with Wolf at the time and took photos of him defacing the statues, which she provided to investigators.
“The investigation into the matter determined that he was the sole person responsible, and that there was no evidence of a hate crime as a motivation for Mr. Wolf’s actions. Assisting in the investigation was the FBI, Northern District of Indiana, Fort Wayne,” Sheffield said.
“Many area people were very upset over the desecration of the statutes, and the knowledge that the person responsible has been identified and charged with it will be of some relief; especially in the fact that there was no bias or hate crime found as the motivation of this thoughtless act directed towards people of the Catholic and Christian faiths,” Sheffield added.
Noble Superior Court 2 issued a warrant on Monday with a $3,500 bond. He was booked into the Noble County Jail at 7:51 p.m. on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.