ROME CITY — The Rome City town council was dealt a blow this weekend with the unexpected passing of Rome City Town Council President Gary Furlow.
Furlow, a native of Kendallville and East Noble High School graduate, lived on Sylvan Lake with his wife, Trish.
Furlow, 58, and his wife were vacationing in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, when he passed away Saturday.
He was first elected to the town council in 2016 and had just begun his second term in 2020.
Furlow worked most of his career for Arden Corporation for 34 years, where he had risen to the position of vice president of manufacturing.
The town’s administration all shared the same sentiments about the man sharing his love for the town.
“He was a great guy,” said Town Manager Leigh Pranger. “He loved the town, he was always thinking about what was good for the town.”
Clerk/Treasurer Brenda Conley said Furlow was very concerned about the residents of Rome City.
Furlow was key in starting a discussion group at the beginning of the year to make the town a better place to live. The group consisted of Advanced Rome City members, Rome City Chamber of Commerce members, business owners, residents of the town and members of the town council.
“He led the whole meeting and got people interested,” Conley said. “He was so excited about the group, he wanted to bring Rome City back to life.”
Town council member Nick Heffner described Furlow as an “outstanding board president.”
“Gary was a very nice guy and a pleasure to work with,” Heffner said. “He cared very deeply about our community and liked to work with people and resolve issues.”
Board member Cheryl Clifton, said she didn’t know Gary before becoming a member of the board.
“I quickly became grateful for his kindness and consideration to me as a new member,” Clifton said. “He earned my admiration for his ability to meet each person with respect and understanding for their opinions or requests. I also truly enjoyed his sense of humor.”
Gary’s seat on the town council will be filled via a Republican caucus within the next 30 days. Rome City is represented by two precincts. Precinct chairmen Dave Abbot (precinct No. 12) and Tom Brady (precinct No. 13) will make a selection of those interested in the seat.
For Furlow’s obituary, view Page A4 of today’s News Sun.
