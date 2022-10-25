ALBION — How much will it cost for upcoming renovations to the Noble County Courthouse?
County officials will be finding out shortly — at least approximately.
During Monday’s meeting of the Noble County Commissioners, Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith reported that a cost estimate for the project would be available within 2-3 weeks.
No plans would be approved before the cost estimate, but county officials have discussed installing additional restroom facilities — public restrooms are currently available on the first floor near the north entrance — as well as reconfiguring the courtrooms and some office space.
Preliminary plans have also called for the entire structure to have modernized technological capabilities.
Smith is coordinating the renovation project as he did the new county annex.
Smith told the commissioners Monday that new annex lobby furniture and sound-dampening acoustic tiles should be installed before Christmas.
“The sound reduction should be very noticeable,” Smith said.
Also at Monday’s meeting:
The commissioners made official their desire to spend $50,000 in CEDIT tax funds as a one-time payment to the Tri-Share daycare program, meant to help provide daycare for workers in need of the service at a discount.
According to Noble County Coordinator Jackie Knafel, the Noble County Council will likely authorize the spending of that money through an additional appropriation at its Nov. 7 meeting.
Jenna Anderson, coordinator for Thrive By 5, Noble County’s early childhood education coalition, appeared before the commissioners Aug. 8, seeking $50,000 in American Rescue Plan funds as seed money to launch the new offering.
Anderson first dropped in with commissioners in mid-June to talk about the coalition and its mission and plant an early ask for the federal funding in the county.
Modeled off a similar program offered in Michigan, the tri-share seeks a three-way sharing partnership to cover the cost of weekly child care for workers.
In such a program, the government provides funding to pick up one-third of the cost, with the employer picking up another third and the employee paying the last third.
In Noble County, where average child care costs run about $150 per week, that would break down to about $50 each from government, employer and employee.
Thrive By 5’s tri-share program would be income-restricted but with a fairly wide availability. Eligibility would start at 128% of the federal poverty level — anyone under that is eligible for state Child Care and Development Fund vouchers to cover their child care costs — and go up to 300%, an income range that would reasonably cover most Noble County households.
The $50,000 seed money would be enough to fund a tri-share for about 20 children for one year at the county average $150 per week. Anderson said since it’s a pilot program she’s like to start small and see how it goes before looking at ways to possibly upscale the offering.
• The commissioners reduced a pair of speed reductions on county regulated roads following public hearings held Monday.
North Shore Drive at Crooked Lake will be reduced to 20 mph on Northshore Drive from S.R. 109 east to the dead end approximately 2,400 feet away. Speed on C.R. 200N, from S.R. 3 to the Noble/DeKalb county line will be maxed out at 45 mph.
No one spoke to either speed reduction during the public hearing portions of the meeting.
{div}• The commissioners approved rezoning approximately 25 acres of land from agricultural to residential on a plot located east of 5421 W. C.R. 900N, Ligonier. That plot will be split into 8-acre and 15-acre parcels to allow for single family dwellings.{/div}
