ALBION — Virtual learning in small doses? It’s OK.
But for extended periods when you are a fidgeting kindergartener? Not so much.
On Monday, the Central Noble School Board approved a shift in scheduling for Central Noble Primary School — in the event there are a lot of missed days due to the weather.
Central Noble Primary School Principal Brad Targgart had asked for approval to provide learning the old fashioned way in the event of a major weather event.
Central Noble School Corp. has three built-in e-learning days in its schedule. Another three-days of e-learning is allowed by the state if school is cancelled due to inclement weather.
The state has granted Central Noble an additional three-day e-learning waiver. But the Primary School — and only the Primary School — wanted to say thanks, but no thanks.
Central Noble’s principals were attending a conference in Indianapolis and were unable to attend Monday’s regularly scheduled meeting. Superintendent Robby Morgan brought the request before the board.
Say Central Noble would have five days cancelled. The first three days, the entire corporation would use virtual, or e-learning. Those last two days?
The primary school would have to make up those additional two days at the end of the year.
According to Morgan, having the state-mandated 2 1/2 hours of video learning would be difficult for the kindergartners, as well as second- and third-graders at the Wolf Lake school to sit through.
“Them being in the classroom in front of a teacher is the best thing,” Morgan told the board.
With longer attention spans, older children reap more benefits from online learning than their younger counterparts.
Morgan said plans for the logistics involved — including transportation and lunch needs to be inserted at the end of the regular calendar year — are already in the works.
“Hopefully we won’t need it,” Morgan said, “but we live in northern Indiana.”
Also at Monday’s meeting:
• The board approved spending $30,464 to remove the below-ground fuel tanks located on the campus of Central Noble Primary School.
Corporation Business Manager Tyler Osenbaugh told the board the tanks have nearly completed their lifespan, and the cost to replace them is prohibitive.
If the tanks were released and a leak occurred, it could cost the corporation hundreds of thousands of dollars.
The corporation is having a 2,000-gallon above-ground fuel tank set up near its maintenance garage in Albion. Maintaining above-ground tanks for less of a hassle, Osenbaugh told the board.
• The board appointed Bev Fitzpatrick to another term on the Albion Park Board. The school corporation has the authority to pick someone to represent it.
• It was reported that high school teacher Lynford Yoder had begun an after-school math tutoring program at the high school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.