KENDALLVILLE — Should Kendallville fund another citywide cleanup this year?
The response from many residents is “Yes!”
Last month, Kendallville City Council member Steve Clouse asked whether the city could discuss the possibility of another curbside cleanup day.
Kendallville hosted a citywide cleanup in 2019 over two weekends, collecting 167 tons of junk, debris and trash. It was the first such curbside pickup in more than a decade and, clearly, residents had a lot of stuff to pitch.
Because of the huge amount of junk, however, the cleanup cost the city just shy of $20,000 in hauling fees.
Mayor Suzanne Handshoe also noted a caveat being that COVID-19 restrictions would be a consideration, since older residents may need help from family or neighbors to help move stuff to the curb.
Although Indiana has begun reopening, people 65 and older are still being advised to stay at home and avoid contact with other people as much as possible. That’s now, however, and a cleanup, if approved, likely wouldn’t occur until later this summer when hopefully the virus threat is less prevalent.
The council put a citywide cleanup on the agenda for discussion a month out, which means it is now on tap for tonight’s meeting.
Following last month’s council meeting, The News Sun asked readers whether they would like another citywide cleanup this year and, although not unanimous, those who responded were overwhelmingly in favor of doing it again.
A Facebook post on the News Sun page received more than 60 responses from residents.
“Yes love the cleanup curbside pickup. It will increase property value as well in most areas. It also brings up morale and people feel great about their homes and properties,” Helen Pratt wrote.
“I loved having the pick up,” Rebecca Leer wrote. “Motivated me to (get) rid of stuff because I didn’t have to cart it off myself.”
Cost is likely the city’s main concern. Handshoe said after 2019’s cleanup that she didn’t think an annual event would be feasible again due to the high cost.
But some residents were saying they’d like to see the city fit it into the budget and others were offering a nominal fee that could even help fund the service.
“This should be in the city budget every year if you do not like trash sitting around. Many do not have a truck and are elderly also. It is very helpful to get rid of things, that otherwise you would not. If we can beautify downtown, this should be included for all the town,” Karen Carunchia said.
“Loved the curbside pickup. Perhaps a small fee could be added to our city water bill? I would be willing to pay $15 or $20 to continue curbside pickup,” April Moore offered.
Not all off the responses were 100% on board. While Holly Handshoe wanted to do it again, she wondered if the city could do anything about scavengers picking through piles on the curb.
“Yes, if you guys can cut down the number of pickers somehow,” Holly Handshoe said. “They got so bad on my road last year they blocked it so you couldn’t get down it at times.”
Tonight’s city council meeting begins at 7 p.m. digitally via GoToMeeting. Residents can sign up to attend at attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7820287854286178064 and will have to provide their name an email to sign up.
The council takes public comment at the beginning of the meeting and people wishing to speak can raise their hand virtually to speak during that time.
