KENDALLVILLE — If you put off getting to Kendallville Apple Festival until later on Sunday, chances are you may have run into a lot of vendors hanging “sold out” signs on their stands.
It’s hard to get exact tabs on attendance at a festival with free, walk-in admission, but talk to local vendors and they’ll tell you that this past weekend had to have been a record year for the festival.
“Oh yeah, I would say it was definitely an unusual year,” Donna Wolfe of Kendallville Rotary Club said. “We did exceptionally well. We sold out by 3 p.m. Sunday. We sold out of our breakfast stuff early. We even went and picked up more and still ran out.”
That wasn’t uncommon as thousands took advantage of cool, clear and comfortable fall weather to peruse the fairgrounds for the annual festival that feels like it’s growing every year.
Because of that growth, at times it feels like the fairgrounds can hardly contain the crowd any more.
Anyone who didn’t take advantage of a free shuttle bus from the Rural King parking lot or didn’t park and hoof it to the festival may know that first hand. Kendallville Police Chief Rob Wiley said lines to get into the fairgrounds to park stretched well onto Allen Chapel Road.
By 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, the city had issued a text alert asking people to use the shuttle service because cars were backed up onto Allen Chapel.
“Saturday was, I don’t know how many people, but it was one of the biggest crowds pedestrian and vehicle I’ve ever seen,” Wiley said.
For whatever reason, there was little traffic on Dowling Street coming east from Riley Street, but tons coming west from Allen Chapel Road, Wiley said. Although there was a sign on S.R. 3 directing people up C.R. 1000E, that’s been standard practice for a few years.
The traffic backups, Wiley said, are a symptom that attendees have pushed the fairgrounds’ parking capacity to its max.
“Once the infield fills up, then it becomes very difficult for them because they have to locate open spots and get people to where they need to be,” Wiley said of the parking attendants. “That is a problem that has nothing to do with the traffic pattern or the number of people directing traffic. That has strictly to do with the capability of the fairgrounds and be able to move traffic into it.”
Other large events like the Noble County Community Fair or Kid City don’t draw nearly the same size crowds or the same kind of rush that Apple Festival does around the lunch hour, Wiley said.
The numbers were apparent outside waiting to get into the fairgrounds, but also inside for the vendors, who said this year was probably the busiest ever.
Vernie Scheiber of St. John Lutheran School said Saturday was easily the biggest single day he’s ever seen at the apple fritter stand, and he’s been working there just about every year since Apple Festival started. Sunday seemed more normal to him, but Saturday was huge.
“Saturday was a record crowd. We’ve never had anything like Saturday’s crowd,” Scheiber said. “I went through 215 bags of apples on Saturday and never had done over 202 before.”
Scheiber said the St. John stand took in about $29,000 total over the two day festival, with $17,000 of that amount coming in Saturday. They ended up running out about 45 minutes before closing, although Scheiber said that they probably would have made it if not for an error that left them a bit short of dry ingredients.
At the Rotary stand, Wolfe said after Saturday, they purchased more chicken wings to try to make it through Sunday, but still came up about two hours short. In all, the Rotary club went through 27 cases of chicken wings. Although Wolfe can’t recall exactly how much each weighed, safe to say, it’s a lot of wings.
Like Rotary, the Apple Tree Center/Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church’s IBC Root Beer stand was also wiped out by 3 p.m. on Saturday, even after getting an extra 100 bottles from the church to try to bolster the stock.
“It went really really fast. We sold 3,036 bottle of root beer,” said Debbie Norris of the Apple Tree Center, who also reported with a laugh that she was still sore from all of the bottle hauling she did over the weekend.
They had taken over the root beer stand from the Tri Kappa group that used to run it, but had to step back due to a manpower shortage. Norris said she wished they had a couple extra hands this past weekend,
Purdue Extension Director Doug Keenan said the Noble County Community Fair Board stand where he worked part of the weekend made it through the two days but was just about empty on pulled pork, ice cream and mac and cheese by the end of Sunday.
The common factor everyone attributed to the big turnout? The weather.
“I think the fact that it was the first “fall” weekend where it really felt like fall was coming and it was a dry Saturday. There was no doubt in anybody’s mind,” Scheiber said.
“The weather had huge doings for that. It was perfect weather,” Wolfe said.
“It was really different this year. There was a lot more traffic on Saturday, the weather was so nice,” Norris said.
Saturday’s high peaked at a comfortable 64. While it was a little cold and breezy earlier in the morning, by lunch time it was cool, clear and comfortable.
That came after back-to-back years of about 80-degree temperatures, making Apple Festival feel more like summer than fall.
For the organizations taking part, the big crowd and the big sales all mean bigger impact on the community. The Apple Festival stands are one of the biggest, if not the biggest, fundraiser most groups put on during the year.
Wolfe said the outpouring of support from Kendallville, Noble County and beyond all helps a club like Rotary give back even more.
“It’s nice to have that obviously for the community, but it’s nice for us to be able to help people back in the community,” Wolfe said. “With the bigger income, it will obviously impact more of the community because we give back.”
