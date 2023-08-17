KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville City Council Tuesday agreed to a partnership with Inspiration Ministries that could bring post-graduate recovery apartments to the city’s downtown.
By a unanimous vote, the council agreed to serve as the lead applicant for a Office of Community and Rural Affairs Recovery Housing Project Grant that could lead to two levels of communal living apartments at 112 S. Main St.
Inspiration Ministries president Andrew Foster said preliminary plans call for between 13-15 men to live on the two floors.
According to Foster, the men who would be eligible to live in the apartments would be those who have completed Inspiration Ministries treatment programs and are considered post-graduates of the program.
He said the program would resemble affordable work force housing for men working in Kendallville or Noble County as they attempt to get their feet underneath them.
“We’re absolutely thrilled the city of Kendallville chose to partner with us,” Foster said after the meeting.
Inspiration Ministries would be the sub-recipient of the $750,000 grant application. Foster said Inspiration Ministries would be responsible for the remaining $250,000 it would take to complete the project.
The city of Kendallville would not be asked for any money, but would merely serve as the legal go-between for the grant.
Foster provided the following timeline for the project:
• Preliminary proposal due to OCRA — Sept. 15. A public hearing would follow.
• Grant proposal due — Oct. 15.
• Award announcement — November 2023
• Begin work — spring of 2024
• Work completed/grant closeout — first quarter of 2025.
Region III-A would serve as grant administrator.
This is the second year OCRA has offered its Recovery Housing Program Grant.
Inspiration Ministries was the recipient of a $600,000 grant with the city of Butler as the lead recipient in 2022.
The project in Butler involves the construction of two new homes in the 400 block of DePot Street. Each home has five beds, serving men who are post-graduates of Inspiration Ministries’ recovery program.
Construction is nearing completion on that project with occupancy expected to come some time this fall.
Foster said Inspiration Ministries’ program equips its clients with long-term recovery skills.
“We believe people can be transformed,” Foster said. “A high percentage of these people will thrive in this community.”
Prior to Tuesday’s vote, Councilman Regan Ford questioned Foster on fire plans for the apartments as well as questions about parking.
Foster said all of the design plans for the proposed apartments would be approved not only at the local level, but by the state since OCRA is administering the grants. All emergency contingencies would be approved by the Indiana Department of Homeland Security’s State Fire Marshal’s Office.
As for parking, Foster said he didn’t have a good answer. But he said even with an occupancy of 15, there would be some residents who did not have their license, which is common in recovery efforts.
Parking is available behind the building.
Kendallville Mayor SuzAnne Handshoe said the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission is already working with the Kendallville Police Department on creating stickers that would go on cars for those who live in the downtown.
Councilwoman Shari Targgart asked if serving as the lead agency could hinder the city from applying for another OCRA grant.
A municipality can only have two OCRA grants in progress at any one time, and the city’s downtown revitalization efforts are being funded by an OCRA grant.
Region III-A’s Matt Brinkman said OCRA’s Recovery Housing Program Grant would not count as a city project or to its two-OCRA project total.
Ford made the motion to have the city serve as lead recipient for the grant. Targgart provided the second.
