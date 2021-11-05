KENDALLVILLE — The Noble County Concert Association will be presenting “America’s Sweethearts” on Thursday, Nov. 11, at 7:30 p.m. in the Cole Auditorium at East Noble High School.
“America’s Sweethearts” perform the swinging sounds of female three-part close-harmony groups similar to The Andrews Sisters.
The Andrews Sisters were a classy female vocal trio, most popular in the 1930s and 1940s because of their intricate three-part harmonies in the darkness of the Great Depression and World War II.
Sisters LaVerne, Maxene and Patty Andrews epitomized the swing and boogie-woogie eras. Their first hit was “Bei Mir Bist Du Schön” in 1937, followed by “Beer Barrel Polka” in 1939, and “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” in 1941. Their music has influenced many artists and the trio is still widely acclaimed.
The New York City-based “America’s Sweethearts” have performed across the United States, honoring veterans in large theaters and intimate cabaret venues. They celebrate history through their crystal-clear harmony and colorful costumes.
The ensemble has about a dozen singers, but only three perform together as a trio during shows.
Show highlights include familiar tunes such as “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy,” “Don’t Sit Under The Apple Tree,” “Armed Forces Medley,” “Sentimental Journey,” “Why Do Fools Fall In Love” and “Sisters.”
Tickets are available at the door for $20. Children who are high school age and younger are admitted free when accompanied by a paid adult.
