LAGRANGE — Prairie Heights High School sophomore Lexi Keener was crowned Miss Corn School 2022 Thursday night during the annual LaGrange fall festival. Keener was one of 12 young women vying for the honor.
Keener will receive a $1,000 scholarship from the contest’s sponsor, Tri Kappa – LaGrange Mu Chapter Sorority. Wednesday night, Keener won the talent portion of the competition.
Keener said she was completely taken by surprise when her name was announced as the winner.
“This is absolutely amazing, I really didn’t expect this at all,” she said after the contest.. “I just feel like I’m passing on the legacy because my mom won this in 2001. I’m so excited. I’m so happy.”
The contest was staged over Wednesday and Thursday nights. It’s held on the stage at the gazebo on the LaGrange County Courthouse lawn. Contests participated in the talent portion of the contest on Wednesday night, and then answered questions drawn from a fishbowl on Thursday night before Keener was announced as the contest’s winner.
Keener said she enjoyed the experience, especially meeting the other contestants. She called the experience of competing in this year’s contest amazing.
Keener has nothing but praise for the other 11 young women in the annual scholarship competition.
“We really love each other. They are amazing and we’re already planning to get together soon for coffee,” she explained.
Keener said she thought Carly Rasbough, a Lakeland senior, would be named the competition’s winner.
“I’m not going to lie. I honestly thought Carly would win,” she said as the pair of girls hugged and laughed.
Keener is the daughter of Anna Smith. She performed a baton twirling routine for the contest’s talent competition. Ridenour Acres Corn Maze sponsored her.
Keener’s hobbies include baton twirling, sports, showing animals, crafts, photography, and participating in yearbook. She is an honors student. Her goals include attending Purdue University where she hopes to become the school’s Golden Girl. Keener hopes to attend Harvard University to study medicine. Her goal is to become a trauma surgeon.
Rasbough was named the competition’s first runner-up. She won a $500 scholarship. Rasbough is the daughter of Michael and Julie Rasbough.
Corrina Beard, a homeschooled junior, was named Miss Congeniality, earning a $500 scholarship. She is the daughter of Benjamin and Courtney Beard.
Jaqueline Gracia, a senior at Lakeland Jr./Sr High School, won the Virginia Hart-Schwin award for her community service. That award, named after the competition’s first winner, came with a trophy and a $500 cash award. Gracia is the daughter of Sergio Gracia and Hilda Garcia.
Other contestants in this year’s contest included Kylee Waldron, a sophomore at Lakeland, Isabella Carmona, a senior at Westview, Skye Growcock, a senior at Westview, Ashely Emelander, a senior at Prairie Heights High School, Chloe McKee, a junior at Prairie Heights High School, Nevaeh Hoyer, a junior at Prairie Heights High School, Xiya Winds, a freshman at Lakeland Jr./Sr. High School, and Kaylee Barger, a senior at Westview.
