KENDALLVILLE — A single, citywide trash hauler for Kendallville may be hired by June, with pickups beginning by Nov. 1.
For the first time, everyone in Kendallville would be guaranteed to have trash service. City officials expect costs could be slightly lower for everyone involved, while also offering everyone recycling for the first time ever.
On Tuesday, Kendallville Board of Works approved advertising for bids for a citywide trash hauler contract. Proposals from regional haulers would be due back by June 9, with the Board of Works scheduled to pick a contract in a special meeting on June 16.
Currently, every property owner in Kendallville have to privately contract with a hauler to pick up their garbage, which has meant several different garbage trucks criss-crossing the city throughout the week making pickups.
The city first broached the topic of hiring a single trash-hauler for everyone back in April 2018, but the massive fire at the former McCray Refrigerator factory in June 2018 and the cleanup costs put the trash issue on hold. City officials recently began moving on the contract again recently.
Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said a primary reason for looking at citywide trash service is Kendallville's ongoing cleanup efforts and it's part of a "multi-pronged approach" that's also included neighborhood revitalization, aesthetic improvements and blight elimination.
But another portion of the reason to move forward is because of the bad apples in town.
"We are doubling down on the code enforcement and one of the major issues in code enforcement is trash," Handshoe said. "I drive the alleys, I see burn barrels, I see junk and, as you saw, we offered the curbside cleanup that ended up costing $20,000."
While everyone is responsible to contract for their own trash hauling, the fact is that some property owners simply don't, which has led to incidents of illegal dumping, stockpiling trash in homes, yards or cars and backyard burning.
Junk, trash and debris complaints are a large headache for the city's code enforcement department and city officials believe that providing everyone trash service — and tacking the cost onto their monthly water and sewer bill — will then give no one an excuse not to throw out their daily waste.
Other side benefit the city expects is that fewer heavy trucks will be on city streets, thereby causing less wear-and-tear long term, while also having fewer waste bins out on curbs on a daily basis. Since different haulers pick up on different days, it's not uncommon to find garbage cans out on the street every day somewhere in Kendallville.
As for costs, back in April 2018, trash costs around the region for cities and towns with a single hauler ranged from a low of about $6 per month to $14 per month for the most expensive.
Based on comparable communities with larger populations including Auburn (5,748 households), Garrett with (3,000 households) and Angola with (2,359 households), costs may be around $12 per month.
Of those three peers, Auburn was the cheapest at $11.43 per month. Garrett was next at $12.53, but without recycling service. Angola was higher at $13.50 per month.
City engineer Scott Derby said he expects the average household would see savings, basing that in part on savings homeowners associations who contract with hauling have compared to single-home pickup rates. Derby said he can't estimate what the end cost may be and the city will have to wait on bidders, but does expect it will be less.
And, ideally, residents will get more service.
Kendallville is seeking a hauler who will provide not only once-a-week trash pickup with a provided 96-gallon bin, Derby said, the contract also is seeking every-other-week, no-sort recycling with at least a 64-gallon bin and a scheduled twice-per-year bulk pickup.
Some residents don't have curbside recycling at all and those who do may be paying a premium for it, so that service would extend to everyone.
As for bulk pickups, prior to last year, Kendallville hadn't hosted a citywide large-item cleanup in more than a decade. When it did last year, the cost was just shy of $20,000 for haulers to cart away 167 tons of accumulated junk.
With pickups twice per year and the cost build into the waste contract, city residents will have greater opportunities to keep their properties clean of excess junk and be able to pitch large items that otherwise need special disposal.
The contract will only apply to one- and two-family dwellings in the city. Apartment complexes, businesses and other large users will still need to contract for their own waste disposal.
The hauling contract will also only apply to properties inside the city limits, meaning major residential subdivisions not inside Kendallville — Noble Hawk and Cobblestone — will not be included.
In the past, residents have bemoaned the loss of choice of their hauler if the city goes to a singular system. Derby said that trash, like electric, water or sewer, is more of a utility every dwelling needs and residents typically are only served by one provider.
That being said, the city will hold its hauler to a high standard, Derby said.
"We're going to hold whomever we get the bid to to a high level of service. There will be some safeguards in the contract if they don't provide that level of service," he said.
The Board of Works and Safety next meets on May 26 and again on June 9, when bids will be opened. A special meeting to award a bid has been called for June 16.
