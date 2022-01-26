INDIANAPOLIS — Unemployment is all but nonexistent in northeast Indiana.
The latest data, made available at noon Wednesday from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, puts county unemployment rates in northeast Indiana at less than 1% in most and barely more than that in a couple.
Leading the state all by itself for the lowest unemployment rate in the state is LaGrange County, at 0.7%. Many times LaGrange County has been in ties for the lowest rate in the state, but in December actually stood by itself.
DeKalb, Steuben and Whitley counties were tied for the eighth lowest unemployment rate at 0.9%.
“Employers’ difficulties in finding people to fill open positions is not imagined, according to the December numbers, showing unprecedented tightness,” said Rachel Blakeman, director of the Purdue University Fort Wayne Community Research Institute. “I’ve studied labor market data for years, including looking at the numbers from the dot-com boom in the late ‘90s, and I’ve never seen anything that looks like this. The past two years have taught us that making a prediction about what the future holds quickly feels foolish, but assuming whatever we have now remains constant, we need to get used to the effects of the enduring labor shortage, like shorter hours, limited services and a never-ending series of ‘now hiring’ signs.”
Only two of the six counties in the area served by KPC Media Group publications were greater than 1%, Noble at 1.1% and Allen at 1.3%.
In northeast Indiana’s Economic Growth Region 3, all 11 counties have unemployment rates at or below the state’s 1.3% with six counties below 1%. The Fort Wayne MSA’s unemployment rate in December was 1.2%, compared to 4.3% for the same time period in 2020.
With the low unemployment rates, the pool of available workers, at least the ranks of the unemployed, is bone dry.
Shifting from the unemployment rate to the number of unemployed workers — those actively searching for work — the available pool of workers has nearly evaporated comparing last month to December 2020. The Fort Wayne metro had 9,213 unemployed workers the year before, while December had just 2,562, marking a 72.2% reduction in unemployed workers. The number of people working regionally has largely remained flat while the number looking for work markedly shrank in a year.
In the metropolitan area of Allen County, there are 2,286 people listed as unemployed.
It really drops when one moves outside of Allen, into the rural counties.
Here's the break down, alphabetically:
• DeKalb County, 205 unemployed
• LaGrange County, 143 unemployed
• Noble County, 244 unemployed
• Steuben County, 175 unemployed
• Whitley County, 155 unemployed
Statewide, there were 43,014 people listed as being unemployed. That's more than 100,000 less than a year prior, in December 2020, when Indiana was still in the deep throes of the COVID-19 pandemic and there were 146,233 people unemployed.
“This situation is such an anomaly that it is not only hard to comprehend but extremely difficult to summon speedy resolutions,” said Rick Farrant, director of communications for Northeast Indiana Works. “Long-term strategies, which are underway, include building talent pipelines for our young people and encouraging them to work here when their training and education is completed, and persuading people from outside the region to come live and work in northeast Indiana. It is possible that some people who have left the workforce will return, but we can’t count on that alone."
Farrant said other strategies must not be ruled out.
“In the short term, it would be advantageous if more employers turned to underutilized populations, when possible, such as people with physical, intellectual and developmental disabilities. Moreover, providing opportunities for internships and apprenticeships is a way to bolster a workforce," he said.
Indiana’s unemployment rate fell from 3.0% in November to 2.7% in December — a record low for the state dating to 1976, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development said in a news release.
In addition, private-sector employment jumped by 10,900 over the last month and has now increased for six of the last seven months as the state approaches two full years of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This has resulted in a gain of 82,400 jobs year-over-year. Total private employment now stands at 2,705,500 — 35,000 below the December 2019 peak of 2,740,500.
“With a 2.7% unemployment rate and more than 150,000 job postings statewide, there are now more employment and economic opportunities available than there have been in several decades,” Workforce Development Commissioner Fred Payne said. “We will continue to offer Hoosier job seekers the proper skills training to secure the job of their choice, and Hoosier employers the tools to find workers to fit their needs.”
