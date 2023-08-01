KENDALLVILLE — It’s got a “Happy Dog.”
It’s got a “Bird Man.”
As of Friday evening, the pocket park just to the south of Kendallville’s City Hall has a name, too — Founders Park.
Susan Jansen, one of the spearheads behind the project, revealed the name in front of three dozen or so interested community members who braved feel-like temperatures of 95 for Friday evening’s ceremony.
Jansen said the name just isn’t a reference to city found William Mitchell, but to all of the people over the years who have contributed to the city’s foundation, including the city’s forefathers and industry which helped make Kendallville a vibrant place.
Fundraising efforts raised $200,000 for the project.
“It was a lot of hard work by a lot of people,” Jansen said.
Kendallville Mayor SuzAnne Handshoe pointed out to the crowd that much of the infrastructure work for the project was carried out by city employees, with city building inspector Dave Lange heading up the construction.
“I have some of the most talented people ever,” Handshoe said.
The mayor said it is gratifying to see children playing in the park and adults utilizing it as well.
“It is so neat to see this full of people,” Handshoe said.
The fundraising efforts were successful enough to have enough left over to fund routine maintenance of the park for nearly 20 years, Jansen said. She added fundraising efforts would continue.
