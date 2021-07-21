LAGRANGE — The 2021 LaGrange County 4-H Fair wrapped up its week-long run Saturday on a high note.
The fair closed with its annual auction, but this year, like last year, that auction was a celebration of the fair and the kids who make up the local 4-H clubs, not the traditional auction of project animals that use to wrap up fairs of the past. The coronavirus pandemic changed all that.
“COVID, the pandemic, created a lot of opportunity for change,” said Steve Engleking, the LaGrange County Purdue University Extension Service director. “It created an opportunity for people to try new things.”
Typically, project animals spend fair week at the fairgrounds, housed in barns built for and maintained by the various 4-H clubs associated with animals.
But last year, because of the pandemic, 4-H members participated in a “show and go” format, meaning animals could come to the fairgrounds on the day of their species show. And once the show was over, those animals had to go back home. So, when the fair ended, the annual 4-H auction had to be revamped.
“We still wanted to do an auction, but we couldn’t do it the traditional way,” Engleking explained, saying the pandemic prompted officials to change the auction format.
And though this year’s fair was more typical of fairs of the past, with animals back at the fairgrounds for the week, Engleking said many people expressed their support for the new style of auction, and the board decided to keep it.
“It’s now a capstone of the fair, a celebration, and a social event,” he said.
Engleking called Saturday’s auction an “incredible success.” He said that vent celebrated the accomplishments of all the 4-H members.
“In the past, we would sell animals by species,” he explained. “So this year, the auction order was every kid with a grand champion banner. Then after that any ten-year senior members. We celebrated them.”
To show just how successful this year’s auction was, Engleking needed to look no farther than the auction ledger book. Bidders spend $258,722.06 to support 4-H members.
“That is just absolutely amazing,” he said.
That number nearly doubled the amount of money spend by bidders at last’s year’s auction. In addition, Engleking said on average, 14 bidders stepped up each time to support every 4-H club member who participated in this year’s auction, 187 kids in total.
Engleking said he’s pleased with the auction results.
“I think we were all just blown away by the amount of support we saw,” he said. “People really stepped up and supported the kids.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.