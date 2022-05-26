ALBION — The Albion Town Council Tuesday agreed to move forward with a process which will lead to a slight drop in water bills for its residents.
According to Albion Clerk-Treasurer Carol Selby, the Indiana General Assembly passed a law removing its 1.4% utility receipt tax which was automatically added to water utility bills.
By July 1, all municipalities must stop collecting the tax, which the town paid directly to the Indiana Department of Revenue.
During Tuesday’s regularly scheduled meeting, the council voted to move that process along by allowing Selby to hire a financial firm to factor in the removal of the utility receipt tax and program the changes into the town’s software.The cost of the financial work was capped at $5,000.
The town has various rates for users depending on the quantity of water they use.
In a somewhat related matter, Selby said the town may need to look at the fees it requires for tapping into the town’s water and sewer systems.
“They don’t adequately cover our costs,” Selby said.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting:
• The council passed on second and final reading its solar zoning ordinance.
The ordinance was passed on first reading at the council’s May 10 meeting.
Months of work by the Albion Plan Commission behind it, the Albion Town Council had approved on first reading its new ordinance governing commercial, residential and business solar operations inside his zoning jurisdiction.
The town’s zoning rules apply two miles beyond its corporation limits. To that north, that’s near C.R. 400N, part of the area where a solar developer has discussed putting in a large commercial solar operation.
The zoning came as a change to the town’s zoning ordinance.
One company has proposed a 300 Megawatt project in north central Noble County which follows high voltage power lines in the area and would potentially involve 3,000 acres or so.
In November 2021, the Noble County Commissioners unanimously approved an ordinance that sets the ground rules and regulations for the installation of commercial solar fields in rural areas.
The ordinance passed Tuesday is similar to what the county passed, according to Town Manager Jacob Ihrie.
The ordinance “very closely mirrors what the county has been working on,” Ihrie said.
The setbacks are the same, but Ihrie said the ordinance is slightly more stringent than what the county passed last last year.
• The council approved special event applications for the S.T.A.R. Team’s life-sized games event to be held on Friday, June 3, on York Street, the same evening at the Albion Chain O’ Lakes Festival’s kickoff car show; and the S.T.A.R. Team’s farmer’s market, Market on the Square, on Mondays from May 30 to Sept. 12. The market will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Monday.
The council also gave its blessing to the 13th annual Dave Knopp Memorial 5K Run set for June 11.
• The council approved Fire Chief Bob Amber’s request to spend the low submitted bid of $9,647 to put new motion-sensor activated lights into the main bay area at the fire station. The low bid was turned in by Richard Rider Electric Inc. of Columbia City.
Currently, there is a switch that turns on all of the lights in the bay, even though someone may be working alone in one small section.
“It still turns my stomach to see 20 lights go on when you only need one,” Amber told the council during deliberations.
The council’s only concern appeared to be how the project would be funded. Amber had first researched the idea of using TIF funds. But Ihrie said the State Board of Accounts has begun to turn a sour eye to municipalities who turn TIF money into public safety projects.
According to town attorney J. Darrick Brinkerhoff, the state would like to see such expenditures tied directly into economic development, which was the intent of the formation of such districts.
Noble County Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Gary Gatman was at Tuesday’s meeting. He was asked if a fiscally responsible, well-equipped entity such as the Albion Fire Department was connected to the area’s economic development potention.
“Public safety is important to economic development,” Gatman said. “It is core.”
Amber said he would be willing to take money from the CEDIT funds set aside for his department, or could use a portion of the public safety tax.
“I feel this is important enough of a project not to waste any more time,” Gatman said.
