Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Jerry Davis, 60, of the 1100 block of South Martin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 11:26 a.m. Wednesday in a court order. No charging information provided. Davis was held without bond.
Andrew C. Dickerman, 37, of the 400 block of East Washington, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:34 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Dickerman was held without bond.
Sean T. Eaves, 40, of the 500 block of West County Line Road, Wolcottville, was arrested at 2:58 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Eaves was held on $2,500 bond.
Jesse Garza, 41, of the 2000 block of Jonathan Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:21 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Garza was held without bond.
Stephanie R. Jones, 49, of the 2800 block of North C.R. 1000W, Cromwell, was arrested at 8:38 a.m. Wednesday by Ligonier police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Jones was held on $1,500 bond.
Michael L. Klopenstine, 40, of the 1100 block of South U.S. 33, Wolf Lake, was arrested at 1:44 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Klopenstine was held without bond.
Billy R. Park, 29, of the 3400 block of South C.R. 1145E, LaGrange, was arrested at 3:30 a.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony. Park was held without bond.
Christopher J. Anderson, 21, of the 5900 block of South C.R. 75W, Wolcottville, was arrested at 10:29 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Anderson was released on his own recognizance.
Chad E. Arnold, 50, of the 2600 block of South Fisher Street, Albion, was arrested at 1:09 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Arnold was held on $2,500 bond.
Brenda S. Gill, 50, of the 5500 block of Kelso Lane, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:08 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Gill wash eld on $2,500 bond.
Trae M. Himes, 20, of the 6300 block of South C.R. 425E, Wolcottville, was arrested at 3:33 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on charges of possession of a schedule I-V controlled substance; and interfering with public safety, a Class A misdemeanor. Himes was held on $2,500 bond.
Charles J. West, 38, of the 2600 block of North Old S.R. 3, Avilla, was arrested at 5:02 p.m. Thursday by Albion police on a court order. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
