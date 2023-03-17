ROME CITY — Where the Republican Party came from.
Where the GOP should be headed.
State party Director of Diversity and Engagement Whitley Yates highlighted Thursday’s annual Noble County Lincoln Day Dinner with a moving speech on party history and issued a challenge for the future.
“We are all leaders in some way,” Yates told a packed Sylvan Cellars crowd of Republican Party faithful. “You don’t have to be elected to be an agent for change.
“We have transformed the lives of so many people. What are you doing to stand up for others?”
Among the other highlights:
• Larry and Barb Wilkinson of Kimmell were named the Republicans of the Year.
The couple have served as state delegates, precinct chairs and have coordinated several party efforts in Noble County.
Noble County Republican Party Chairwoman Shelly Williams also lauded the Wilkinsons for their volunteer efforts at party functions.
Larry has served on the Noble County Farm Bureau Board, Sparta Township Board and Indiana Soybean Alliance and Barb retired after 31 years in the special education department at West Noble Elementary.
• Central Noble High School student Paul Bowman won the GOP’s annual essay content.
Yates gave a compelling talk as keynote speaker.
She is an award-winning publicist, entrepreneur and weekly NEWSMAX contributor as well as her state party duties.
She said her successful life story is a testament to Republican Party values.
The product of a mother addicted to crack cocaine and alcohol, Yates said her mother was pressured into having an abortion. Instead, her mother entered rehab and carried through with the pregnancy.
That story has made her fervently pro-life.
Yates was raised in a state-run orphanage. Growing up in that environment, Yates said she learned from a young age that her life was greatly affected by how much the Indiana General Assembly chose to fund the orphanage.
She vowed to never rely on the government again.
“I’ve experienced what too much government is,” she said.
When approached about becoming the director of diversity for the state party, she was hesitant at first.
She said she knew some people would scoff at her conservative beliefs because of her dark skin color. That phrases of “tokenism” would be bandied about.
She accepted the position anyway.
“I come from a party of fearless leaders,” Yates told the crowd. “Instead of being afraid, I took up the helm.”
She compared the Republican Party’s platform being “victors for everyone,” to the Democrat Party’s tendency to make people “victims of their race.”
She has felt a calling to let people know that “Republican leadership works for everyone. We provide opportunities. We must continue to tell our story.”
At an event honoring Abraham Lincoln, said pointed out that the party’s roots came from a man who wanted everyone to be treated equal, going so far as to fight the Civil War to make that more of a reality.
She said Lincoln and the Republican Party “were willing to risk everything for people who did not look like them. America is what it is today because of leaders like Lincoln.”
She encouraged the crowd to stand up to out-dated Republican stereotypes, citing the need to spread the GOP message through what some may consider to be uncomfortable conversations.
“Our party was founded on uncomfortable leaders,” Yates said, people willing to challenge the status quo for the benefit of all.
She encouraged the crowd to have those uncomfortable conversations to help spread the party’s true message.
“Things will not change while resting in complacency,” Yates said. “I want to thank everyone in this room for being part of the change.”
Current Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita also spoke briefly to the crowd.
“It’s great to be back in Noble County again,” Rokita said. “We are fighting for you.”
Among the issues Rokita said he is tackling are government overreach on attempts to make people register all of their guys, fighting transgener “extremism” as well as supporting the right-to-life movement.
Williams expressed her gratitude for the work Rokita is doing statewide.
“I can’t thank you enough for what you’re doing to protect our rights,” Williams said.
