INDIANAPOLIS — Sixty Indiana children died as the result of abuse or neglect in 2021, with LaGrange and Noble counties each registering one of those deaths on the year.
The Indiana Department of Child Services released its annual report on New Year's Eve detailing death investigations handled by the agency in 2021.
In 2021, DCS was called to investigate 271 fatalities in which neglect or abuse was a possible factor, a slight decrease from 281 in 2020.
Of that total, 60 incidents were determined to be directly caused by abuse or neglect, up from 50 incidents in 2020. Of the 60, 22 deaths were caused by abuse and 38 were the result of neglect.
Two thirds of the victims in this year's report were 3 years old or younger.
Twenty-four (40%) of the fatalities covered in this report were determined to be accidental; 24 (40%) were declared homicides. The manner of death in eight (13%) of the fatalities was listed as unknown/could not be determined. Three fatalities (5%) were deemed the result of natural causes.
The sixty deaths took place in 27 of Indiana's 92 counties. Allen County — the state's third-most populated, led all counties with 11 of the 60 deaths, followed by 10 in Marion County and seven in Lake County.
LaGrange County had one reported death caused by abuse, while Noble County had one death caused by neglect.
Steuben and DeKalb county had no deaths in the 2021 report.
DSC includes brief descriptions of the incidents of abuse and neglect in its report, but does not include any identifying information as to each case.
That being said, based on previous reporting by KPC Media, the LaGrange County case was the death of 4-year-old Brantley Welford, caused by his girlfriend's then-boyfriend Dylan Diericx, in August 2021.
"A 4-year-old boy died from blunt-force trauma. The child lived with his mother and sibling in Iowa, but he had been traveling through Indiana with his mother’s boyfriend — a long-haul truck driver. The boyfriend said that, on the day of the fatality, he was playing with the child in the sleeper cab of his semitractor trailer when he threw him against the back of the semitractor trailer and the child’s head hit a hanger, after which the child had a seizure and became unresponsive. The boyfriend did not obtain medical care but resumed driving his route. He later contacted the child’s mother, and she told him to call 911. The child had bruises and abrasions on several areas of his body, including his groin, as well as an injury to his anus. The story provided by the mother’s boyfriend was inconsistent with these injuries," the DCS report stated.
Diericx was charged with Level 1 felony neglect of a dependent in LaGrange County and eventually pleaded guilty. He was sentenced in June 2022 to 32 years in prison for the death.
It's unclear what the Noble County incident in 2021 was.
Deaths by neglect in the 2021 include several instances of car crashes, drownings, drug overdoses from children getting into illicit drug stashes of adults in the household, as well as Safe Sleep deaths and other illnesses or medical complications.
No child deaths reported by The News Sun in 2021 appear to match any of the descriptions in the DCS report. The county did have some children die in vehicle accidents — the deaths can be classified as neglect if a child was not properly restrained or if the adult driver was intoxicated, for example — but the ages and descriptions in those cases don't match any local reports.
There were also no Level 1 felony neglect cases causing death filed that year in Noble County, which is common in a case when severe neglect or abuse is the cause of a child's death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.