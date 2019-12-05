Six booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Six people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Anabel Colazo, 25, of the 4200 block of Plaza Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:39 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class C misdemeanor. Colazo was held on $3,500 bond.
John T. Donley, 32, of the 100 block of Tamarack Street, LaOtto, was arrested at 5:34 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Donley was held without bond.
Jack B. Harrell, 41, of the 600 block of Lane 100, Lake Arrowhead, Hudson, was arrested at 7:36 a.m. Tuesday by the Indiana State Police on charges of theft, a Level 6 felony; and operating without ever obtaining a license-second offense, a Class C misdemeanor. Harrell was held on $4,500 bond.
Dylan L. Keister, 25, of the 900 block of South Peters Street, Garrett, was arrested at 5:46 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Keister posted $3,500 bond and was released Tuesday.
Trent A. Lewis, 53, of the 500 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:29 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. Lewis was held on $3,500 bond.
Jennifer E. Stephen, 23, of the 1500 block of Knoll Crest Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:29 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Stephen was held on $1,500 bond.
