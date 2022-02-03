KENDALLVILLE — Homeowners may be tempted to sit inside while the snow swirls outside, but that inaction could increase the risk of fire during a major weather event.
Kendallville Fire Chief Jeremy McKinley and Ligonier Fire Chief Jeremy Weaver offered tips Wednesday to protect people from fire risks in bad weather.
Both fire chiefs say proper ventilation is key to preventing fires in cold weather. The attic is the cold space where the home “breathes” but furnaces, gas water heaters, gas clothes dryers, and home exhaust pipes also need fresh air.
“Clear the snow away from fresh air intake pipes and exhaust pipes,” McKinley said. “Ice and snow can cover it.”
“Clear snow, or it will push carbon monoxide back into the house,” Weaver said.
Without fresh air, odorless, colorless carbon monoxide, a byproduct of combustion, may back up in furnaces or gas clothes dryers. Deadly cyanide is also present if carbon monoxide is present.
Firefighters get calls when extra heating sources malfunction and ignite a fire.
“We see accelerated runs from fires caused by heating sources,” McKinley said.
Weaver said his department sometimes gets calls during snow storms that residents are feeling sick. In the last snowstorm, his firefighters responded to a call when the carbon monoxide detector went off. Firefighters found the vent pipe clogged with snow. They removed the snow and opened the pipe to clear out the deadly fumes.
Woodburners, electric space heaters and kerosene heaters are common alternative heat sources when the thermometer dips, McKinley said.
Woodburners become a fire risk if they are not cleaned properly, preferably by a professional.
Electric space heaters and kerosene heaters are different fuels, but they both give off carbon and respiratory irritants that harm people. Natural gas and propane furnaces may give off carbon monoxide if not properly maintained.
Electric space heaters, especially older models, can be a fire risk, McKinley said.
“Most have an automatic shut-off if they tip over,” he said. “Old ones don’t have safety switches. People sometimes bypass those safeties and it causes a fire.”
“Be safe with space heaters,” Weaver said. “Keep them clear of clutter, away from furniture or papers. Don’t leave them alone.”
Overloaded electrical circuits are also culprits in cold-weather fires, when more than one device is plugged into an outlet.
“Electric heaters pull more amps,” McKinley said. “Overloaded outlets can overwhelm the (circuit) breaker.”
Weaver said overexertion during snow shoveling is another risk during a snow storm.
“People get exhaustion and chest pains during shoveling,” he said. “Do a little bit at a time, then take frequent rest breaks.”
McKinley suggests residents should help their elderly neighbors with snow removal to avoid the risk of overexertion or falls.
Both fire chiefs said their departments are ready and prepared if things happen during a snowstorm.
McKinley said the Kendallville department finished ice rescue training Monday, just ahead of this week’s snowstorm.
McKinley and Weaver agreed that all residents should dig the snow away from the fire hydrants near them, leaving at least a 3-foot space, so that firefighters can quickly locate and use them for fighting a fire.
Weaver urges residents to make sure their house is marked well with its address number, with snow cleaned away if it obscures the address. Clear visibility of the numbers helps firefighters find the house quickly.
“It’s hard to see the number when it’s way off the road or there are multiple mailboxes,” Weaver said. “The green number signs should be at the driveway, and not on a mailbox if there are multiple mailboxes where we don’t know which house it is.”
Ligonier’s station is manned by extra firefighters during the snowstorm, Weaver said, so that response time is quicker. The other thing helping firefighters stay ready during the snowstorm is good food.
Weaver already has the pot of chili simmering.
