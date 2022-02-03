FORT WAYNE — Parkview Health has shuttered most of its facilities on Thursday in response to heavy snow and travel restrictions in its counties of service.
All hospitals and emergency departments will remain open for patients and ambulances, but numerous non-emergent facilities are closed.
Notably, all Parkview walk-in clinics are closed Thursday. The MyChart Virtual Walk-in Clinic is available, however, until 8 p.m. for walk-in care needs.
A complete list of closures can be found at parkview.com/weather.
"Teams are working to contact patients about any cancelled appointments. Patients are encouraged to check the website for updates or contact their provider’s office directly for guidance," Parkview spokeswoman Tami Brigle said in a release on Thursday morning.
Status updates for Friday have not been posted as of yet.
