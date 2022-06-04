LAGRANGE — Friday night, 145 Lakeland High School students walked across a stage set up in the school’s main gym and became Lakeland High School graduates.
Dressed in the trademark red and Columbia blue caps and gowns, the members of the school’s Class of 2022 marched into the gym Friday night to take their seats for the graduation ceremony.
First-year Superintendent Dr. Greg Baker, a former high school principal, said he always enjoys graduation nights like Friday.
“It’s fun to see all the smiles,” he said of the students about to graduate.
Baker called his first year at the helm of the LaGrange County school district a good learning year.
“There’s always a lot to learn, like any new position,” he said.
For the members of Lakeland’s graduating class, Friday night was a whirlwind of emotions.
“It’s a little scary, and exciting, too,” Yaresly Alejo Caballero, a member of the class of 2022 said before the ceremony started. It was her job to learn her classmates into the school gym for the ceremony. “This day arrives a lot faster than I expected.”
Lakeland science teacher Matthew Jukola gave the commencement address. He told the students in the Class of 2022 to never forget that he and the rest of the schoolteachers care about all the students
Lakeland High School Principal Jason Schackow said this year’s senior class is extraordinary.
“This class is very special to me as I have known many of them for longer than their time here at Lakeland Jr./Sr. High School because of having a daughter in their grade,” he explained. “To watch them grow and mature has been a true pleasure. Every time I have challenged them to leave a legacy worth remembering, they have answered that challenge and beyond it. They will certainly be remembered as a great group of leaders that made a positive impact everywhere they went.”
Schawckow said these students endured a change in education few had ever imagined.
“This group went through it all with COVID. They had one “normal year” and a cancellation of the end of their sophomore school year, masks, quarantines and shutdowns their junior year, and a mask-free protocol of a year this year,” he said. “Through all those ups and downs they learned to adapt to whatever this situation throws at them. Special doesn’t quite do justice to what this class is, they are an amazing group of young people that will certainly accomplish big things. LaGrange should be very proud of them and what they will go on to accomplish.”
That message was echoed by Class of 2022 co-valedictorian Madison Targgart.
“These past eighteen years have been just a sliver of the amazing years we will go to live,” she told her classmates. “Don’t be afraid to step out of your comfort zone and try new things because every decision you make provides you with a new lesson to learn. The last words I’m going to leave you with are don’t put your energy into things that aren’t going to benefit you in the future.”
