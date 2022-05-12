ALBION — Months of work by the Albion Plan Commission behind it, the Albion Town Council approved on first reading its new ordinance governing commercial, residential and business solar operations inside his zoning jurisdiction during its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday.
The town’s zoning rules apply two miles beyond its corporation limits. To that north, that’s near C.R. 400N, part of the area where a solar developer has discussed putting in a large commercial solar operation.
The zoning came as a change to the town’s subdivision control ordinance.
A second reading is required before the ordinance becomes law. That could happen as soon as the council’s next regularly scheduled meeting May 24. Town Council meetings, which are open to the public, take place the second and fourth Tuesday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m. in the Albion Municipal Building.
One company has proposed a 300 Megawatt project in north central Noble County which follows high voltage power lines in the area and would potentially involve 3,000 acres or so.
In November 2021, the Noble County Commissioners unanimously approved an ordinance that sets the ground rules and regulations for the installation of commercial solar fields in rural areas.
The solar zoning ordinance’s creation was spurred on by state efforts last year to set statewide zoning law concerning the issue. Noble County officials wanted to have its own ordinance on the books before that happens.
The issue is also timely because Geenex, a North Carolina-based company, has been contacting Noble County landowners and offering $900 per acre on a long term lease, escalating to an average of $1,200 per acre, to create a large solar field in north-central Noble County.
Now that the rules have been established, Geenex can pursue its project, which has been rumored to include anywhere from 2,000 to 3,000 acres in northcentral Noble County, encompassing an area roughly bordered on the north by the Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks, to the east by Cobblestone Golf Course, to the south by C.R. 400N, and to the west, just west of S.R. 9.
At the higher acreage, the project would produce approximately 300 Megawatts annually.
Part of the rules set by the commissioners last November was be how close the panels can be put up next to a residential property that isn’t participating in the program. The distances are 50 feet from a property line and at least 300 feet from any point on the foundation of a home.
Passage of the rules in ordinance form came after months of sometimes heated debate between pro-solar and those opposed to it coming so close to their homes.
The ordinance passed on first reading Tuesday is similar to what the county passed, according to Town Manager Jacob Ihrie. The council published the ordinance but have not discussed it in depth in a public meetings.
The ordinance “very closely mirrors what the county has been working on,” Ihrie said.
The setbacks are the same, but Ihrie said the ordinance is slightly more stringent than what the county passed last last year.
One of the big concerns in putting together the town’s ordinance was fire prevention and fire fighting contingencies. If the Geenex plan goes through as discussed, the vast majority of the land would fall under the Albion Fire Department’s jurisdiction. Keeping those firefighters safe is a priority.
“We definitely kept that in mind,” Ihrie said.
Town Council president Vicki Jellison praised the work done by the town’s plan commission.
“They were very engaged in what the county was doing,” Jellison said. “A lot of time was put into it.”
