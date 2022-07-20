AVILLA — Central Noble Elementary may be getting upgraded soon.
Members of Central Noble’s school board were presented a proposal at Monday’s meeting about upgrades it wants to make to its school buildings.
Business manager Tyler Osenbaugh gave a power point presentation to the board about future projects which includes upgrading the wall panels at the elementary school’s gymnasium, repaving two parking lots with blacktop at the high school and elementary school, sealing cracks at the entrances of the high school and elementary school and replacing the controls for the corporation’s HVAC systems.
Osenbaugh told the board the exterior brick of the gym is deteriorating and is in desperate need of repair.
“The interior of the gym is fine, but if we don’t repair the exterior, that will affect the interior in the future,” he said.
The wall panel project has already been bid on and the school has already found a contractor. The project will cost around $780,000.
The corporation also plans to put down blacktop on two parking lots, which are currently stone. The Junior/Senior High School and Elementary School will have parking lots replaced. That will cost about $85,000.
Another project they want to do is fill in cracks in two parking lots and at the entrances of the high school and elementary school. The final part of the capital plans are to replace the controls for the HVAC systems across all its school buildings.
“The HVAC system’s controls weren’t tied to the auditorium at the high school,” he said. “This upgrade will do exactly that.”
The capital projects will cost in total more than $1 million and are planned to begin in summer 2023.
He said they were hoping to start them this summer, but were advised to wait another year due to inflation and higher costs of materials.
“We were recommended to wait until costs go down,” he added.
When asked by board members of how they plan to fund the projects, he said they are proposing using general obligation bonds to fund next summer’s upgrades.
In other business, Osenbaugh presented the first look at the 2023 school budget.
The corporation projects it will have about 1,160 students for the 2022-2023 school year. Its education fund is proposed for nearly $8.6 million and could slightly increase if the school gets to 1,200 students.
The 2023 budget includes a $600,000 rainy day fund, which is reserved for unanticipated expenses. $200,000 of it is for utility services and $400,000 for personal services.
The total advertised budget which includes the rainy day fund comes around to $14.6 million.
The board welcomed to new employees of the corporation on Monday welcoming Olivia Smith as Central Noble’s new transportation director. She was previously a bus driver for the corporation and is a graduate of Purdue University.
Superintendent Robby Morgan said she has new ideas of how to improve the school’s transportation services and is excited to see her join them.
Sam Malcolm was introduced as the new head coach of the girl’s varsity basketball team.
Central Noble Junior/Senior High School Dean of Students Lydia Gard was named the head coach of the seventh grade volleyball team and Laura Scott as sixth grade volleyball coach.
